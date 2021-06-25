Update: Gugulethu Residents Sick of Living in Fear After 8 Men Killed

It has now been confirmed that eight people have lost their lives in the execution-style killing in Gugulethu, Cape Town

Previously, five bodies were found at the scene dead, while another 2 passed away in hospital due to the wounds they sustained

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area where residents complained that they were unhappy about the criminals who have been moving into the community

Residents of Gugulethu in Cape Town have raised concerns about the absence of safety in the area. This comes after seven people were killed during a mass shooting where an eighth person also lost their life a few days later.

The Gugulethu Development Forum (GDF) stated that residents are sick of staying in fear. The fear is a result of an influx of criminals moving into the community. Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the media about the killings on Wednesday following the massacre.

The area where the tragic incident occurred, NY79, was packed with curious people and vehicles. They gathered at the spot where the bodies of the deceased were scattered.

An update of the Gugulethu shooting revealed that eight people died and Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area.

Source: Getty Images

More details about the incident have been made public

According to News24, two cars allegedly pulled up to the house where a gathering was happening. Four people made their way out of the vehicle after shooting the victims, they fled the scene.

Novel Potelwa, SAPS spokesperson, stated that eight people were shot and lost their lives while one person was injured due to the injury he sustained, reported IOL.

Gugulethu shooting before the details of the execution-style killings were revealed

Previously, Briefly News reported that seven people, at the time, lost their lives in a shooting incident in Gugulethu, Cape Town. Reports stated that the incident occurred at a traditional ceremony on Wednesday, 24 June. Police revealed that five people were found dead at the scene.

Two other people later died in hospital. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, police spokesperson, said that at this stage there has been no confirmation of what started the brutal killings in NY 79.

Potelwa confirmed that the deceased were taking part in a thanksgiving traditional ceremony when the horrific killings happened.

