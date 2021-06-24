Seven men were allegedly killed execution-style during a supposed thanksgiving ceremony on Wednesday, 24 June

Reports state that five men were shot in the head and died at the scene while the other two men sustained injuries and died at the hospital they were taken to

The police spokesperson in the area confirmed the brutal killings and stated that investigations were ongoing to locate the perpetrators

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Seven people have lost their lives in a shooting incident in Gugulethu, Cape Town. Reports state that the incident occurred at a traditional ceremony on Wednesday, 24 June. Police revealed that five people were found dead at the scene.

Two other people later died in hospital. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, police spokesperson, said that at this stage there has been no confirmation of what started the brutal killings in NY 79.

Potelwa confirmed that the deceased were taking part in a thanksgiving ceremony when the horrific killings happened.

Seven people have lost their lives in a brutal execution-style killing in Gugulethu, Cape Town. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

According to SABC News, the seven people were allegedly killed execution-style. The five men who died at the scene were shot in the head while the other two men sustained detrimental wounds and subsequently passed away in hospital.

A report by News24 stated that Western Cape police have now mobilised officers in different units to track the perpetrators down in a 72-hour action plan. Potelwa stated that the detectives from the organised crime unit were part of the investigation.

The identities of the deceased will be released after their next-of-kin hase been notified.

EMPD officer killed in shoot-out with illegal miners in Germiston

Just a day ago, Briefly News reported that police confirmed that an Ekurhuleni Metro Police was shot and killed during a shoot-out with illegal miners. According to SowetanLIVE, the shooting took place in Primrose, Germiston between 6am and 6.30am.

Speaking to the EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Kelebogile Thepa, SowetanLive stated that the illegal miners allegedly opened fire when the police arrived on the scene.

"Everyone took cover [and the officer] was shot while also taking cover,” she said.

Three suspects have been arrested and one was found with a firearm. The suspect face charges of illegal mining as well as murder, according to Thepa.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za