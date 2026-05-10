Kaizer Chiefs have been urged to consider keeping Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef beyond the 2025-26 season despite growing suggestion from fans to let go of the two managers.

The Glamour Boys have been one of the in from teams in the Premier Soccer League after getting good results against Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amakhosi secured a place in the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Sekhukhune United on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

Why Kaizer Chiefs should keep Kaze and Youssef

Football analyst Uche Anuma in an exclusive interview with Briefly New explained why Kaizer Chiefs should keep Kaze and Ben Youssef.

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"I was part of the people who suggested that Ben Youssef and Kaze should be sacked at the end of the season, but they've both proved me wrong, and deserved to stay but not as head coaches though," he said.

"They've understand the team and can help the new coach next season if they are retained as assistant coaches for next season.

Source: Briefly News