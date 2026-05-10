Kaizer Chiefs have been told the coaches they can consider to work with Cedric Kaze and Ben Youssef at the next season, after the two managers guided them to a third place finish in the Betway Premiership.

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The Soweto giants will return to the CAF Confederation Cup next season after a successful campaign in the league this campaign. The Glamour Boys would finish above 50 points, thanks to their recent strong performance in the league and also getting good points against Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The major aim for next season would be to win the Betway Premiership and would need another tactical coach to join the current co-managers to achieve such feat as per a football expert.

Possible coaching setup at Chiefs

Football analyst Uche Anuma in a chat with Brielfy News shared names of coaches who could work alongside Kaze and Ben Youssef next season at Naturena.

"Like I said earlier, I don't advise Chiefs to let go of Kaze and Ben Youssef, they need another tactical coach to help them work well next season," he said.

"Someone like Pitso Mosimane would be a good coach for the role, the only issue is if the club can affotd to pay his fees, and also he would also want to come with his coaching crew."

"Another top coach on the list his Benni McCarthy. He has publicly shown interest in the job, and I see him getting along with Kaze and Ben Youssef."

Source: Briefly News