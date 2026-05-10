Siya Kolisi’s girlfriend, Rachel John, took her TikTok followers along for a packed day in Nigeria on 6 May 2026. The content creator shared a vlog showing how she spent her time connecting with family, giving back to locals, and soaking up her roots.

Rachel in her traditional Nigerian dress. Images: Rachel John

Source: TikTok

She started her day at a local football club, where the members welcomed her with an actual banner. She bought footballs for the club and spent time with the players, kids, and coaches before they took her on a tour of the school.

Saying yes to everything

Back home, her family dressed her in a handmade outfit that looked like a wedding dress. She made it clear she was not getting married that day. Her auntie then took her to visit a palace, and from there the day just kept going.

She spotted children walking barefoot in a village and immediately bought slippers for all of them. A family visit followed, where relatives showed her photographs of her late grandmother, someone she never got to meet in person.

The day ended with neighbours arriving on horses and a trip to buy grilled fish and meat off the street. She had been eating street food throughout and could not believe her stomach kept up with all of it.

See the TikTok clip below:

Social media reacts to the video

@CraveJarsss commented:

“I don’t know you, but you seem so pure-hearted. I love your wholesome content. 💝”

@Lolllll said:

“You should vlog more. I love these kinds of videos.”

Source: Briefly News