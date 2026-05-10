The South African Football Association has casted doubts about Hugo Broos' future as Bafana Bafana head coach after the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Hugo Broos has spent a highly successful five years in charge of Bafana Bafana, guiding the national team to consecutive AFCON tournaments and securing qualification for the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

His disciplined, uncompromising leadership style—built on selecting players based on performance and commitment rather than reputation—has been central to his achievements. This approach has earned him widespread respect, though many supporters fear the team may struggle to maintain its progress once he departs at the end of the year.

Despite his planned exit, Safa president Danny Jordaan has indicated that the federation intends to engage Broos after the World Cup in an effort to persuade him to extend his tenure, while gradually transitioning responsibilities to a successor in a managed way.

Broos himself has suggested he may have spoken too soon about retiring, noting that his desire to return home and spend time with his grandchildren could be reconsidered once the tournament concludes.

Formal discussions between Safa and Broos have not yet taken place. However, Safa National Executive Committee member and technical committee chair Jack Maluleke confirmed during a recent two-day NEC meeting at Safa House that preparations are already underway to identify a potential new head coach.

“We want to inform you that the process of recruiting a possible new coach will begin soon,” Maluleke stated.

He added that the federation was requesting patience and cooperation from the public, stressing that they remain committed to maintaining the team’s progress. According to him, Broos has already set a high benchmark for the national side.

Maluleke clarified that Safa has not ruled out the possibility of extending Broos’ contract but emphasized that such an outcome cannot be assumed without formal agreement, especially with important competitions such as the 2027 AFCON qualifiers approaching soon after the World Cup.

“There are reports suggesting negotiations with Hugo Broos, but from a technical committee standpoint, that stage has not been reached,” Maluleke explained.

He reiterated that the door remains open for Broos should he choose to continue, but the federation must proceed with succession planning in line with its timelines.

“If Coach Broos is willing to continue, he is welcome to make his intentions known. We will not shut that door. However, given the schedule ahead, we must begin planning for a potential new coach. After the World Cup, the team will immediately move into qualification matches, so preparation is essential,” he said.

Source: Briefly News