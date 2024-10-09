Cilliers Brink promised that the DA would fight to protect the ANC and EFF from destroying their gains

Brink believes the ANC and EFF will battle for resources while blaming ActionSA for any problems

South Africans are tired of Brink and the DA and believe he should accept defeat and move on

Cilliers Brink is afraid that the new coalition in Tshwane will destroy the gains made by the DA. @ewnreporter.

Cilliers Brink worries that the new council will reverse the gains of the Democratic Alliance in Tshwane.

The former mayor failed in his bid to recapture the capital city’s hot seat as ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya was elected the new mayor.

Moya won 122 of the votes in the council, while Brink only achieved 86.

Brink was the former mayor of the metro but was removed from his post after the ANC fought a motion of no-confidence against him.

DA will fight to protect Tshwane

Speaking at a special press briefing after the election of the new mayor, Brink said he feared that the ANC and EFF coalition would try to take apart some of the initiatives of the DA.

Among the initiatives, Brink added that they were worried the new coalition would undo the disciplinary action taken against officials implicated in an irregular contract to upgrade the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant, as well as the steps taken to blacklist service providers with links to Edwin Sodhi.

He promised that the DA would work with like-minded parties to prevent the coalition from reversing the progress the DA made in the past 18 months.

Brink describes coalition as Doomsday Pact

The former mayor stated that the ANC and EFF had entered into what was essentially a Doomsday Pact and installed a proxy mayor from a smaller party.

He believes that the ANC and EFF will battle for resources and blame the ActionSA for the problems.

“Having delivered Tshwane to the ANC and the EFF, ActionSA will become insignificant in the battle for resources that has also taken place in other cities where the parties govern together,” he said.

South Africans troll Brink

Social media users weren’t impressed with Brink’s statement and wanted the DA to accept defeat.

Lungisani Carburator Ngubane said:

“Brink's refusal to accept defeat undermines democratic processes. It's time for new leadership. DA's chaos rhetoric is divisive. Tshwane needs collaborative governance, not partisan politics.”

Leonard Phekani added:

“Gauteng is not DA's playing ground.”

Rubin Kock said:

“Just take your L and go sit at home.”

Thometsana Khiba asked:

“So their ultimatum demand didn't shake anybody?”

Kayona Steven:

“That's good news. Ousting the arrogant DA party.”

