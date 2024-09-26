The motion of no confidence against Democratic Alliance's Cilliers Brink was successful, as he was removed from office

ActionSa, the Economic Freedom Fighters and other parties in Tshwane voted against him after he faced increasing pressure to step down

Despite his resistance, he lost his bid to remain in power, and netizens bemoaned his removal as a sign of bad things to come

TSHWANE—Cillier Brink has been removed as the mayor of Tshwane after the African National Congress brought a motion of no confidence against him.

Cillier Brink removed from power

The South African reported that Brink was ousted from his position as Tshwane's number one citizen after the ANC, supported by other parties, including ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters, brought the motion of no confidence.

The removal of Cilliers could result in an ANC, ActionSA and EFF coalition despite the DA's attempt to convince the ANC to vote in favour of Brinks. 120 councillors voted against Cilliers, and 87 voted for his retention. One council member abstained.

Netizens furious

South Africans commenting on Facebook voiced their frustrations.

Adam Jacobus Kruger said:

"Very sad day for Tshwane and SA. But i have a feeling the people won't leave it there. The ANC will continue to lose the respect of many of its voters but more so ActionSa has shown themselves to SA."

Owen Oosthuizen said:

"JHB is a mess, and Tshwane is soon to follow. Mr Mashaba, I expected better from you, but you've also become a flip-flopper, going wherever the wind blows you."

Chris Nkatha said:

"Mashaba has defined politics incorrectly."

Frederich Bauerschmidt said:

"Very bad decision. No hope for Tshwane now."

Hugh Lawrence said:

"No honour among thieves."

Mashaba's ActionSA voted against Brink

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA voted against Brink in the motion of no confidence against him.

Herman Mashaba explained that ActionSA voted against Brinks because he felt the DA stabbed him in the back.

