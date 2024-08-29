The Democratic Alliance is certain that City of Tshwane mayor and DA member Cillier Brink will not be removed from his seat

He faces a motion of no confidence, and the party took the matter to court to prevent it from happening

ActionSA, the EFF, the African National Congress and other parties brought the motion of no confidence forward

TSHWANE — The Democratic Alliance believes that the motion of no confidence Tshwane mayor Cillier Brink will not succeed in removing him from office.

DA believes the motion is unlawful

According to SABC News, Cilliers faces a motion of no confidence from the African National Congress, ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters and other minority political parties. Cillier filed papers through his lawyer to declare the motion of no confidence unlawful.

The party's Tshwane Caucus spokesperson, Kwena Moloto, said the party has a strong coalition in Tshwane and is not aware of any political party that wants to leave. Therefore, it believes he will survive the motion of no confidence and remain as mayor.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens on Facebook talked about the motion of no confidence.

Letsema William said:

"I think his future will depend on how he performed during his tenure and also to members of the house."

Zolile Mthunjwa said:

"They must learn to win elections by 51%."

Daniel Mattheus said:

"Looks like Gauteng is down the drain for good."

Blekleiks Leiks said:

"We have had enough of a lack of service delivery. Almost R1 billion is unaccounted for by the AG report."

Melo Tlou said:

"Playing survival games now."

ANC withdraws motion of no confidence

