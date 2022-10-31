The African National Congress’ (ANC) motion of no confidence against Mayor Mpho Phalatse has been approved

An extraordinary council meeting was called by council speaker Colleen Makhubele and is expected to sit on Thursday, 3 November

Democratic Alliance (DA) deputy chief whip Khathutshelo Rasilingwane believes that the ANC was power hungry

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg could soon be under new management again following the reinstatement of Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

The African National Congress’ (ANC) motion of no confidence has been approved. Image: Wikus De Wet & Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

The African National Congress’ (ANC) motion of no confidence against Phalatse was approved by the city’s programming committee.

Council speaker Colleen Makhubele called an extraordinary council meeting, and it is expected to sit on Thursday, 3 November.

While Phalatse’s future as mayor hangs in the balance, the Democratic Alliance (DA) told EWN that it is in the process of reclaiming numbers to the coalition-run city.

ANC’s motion follows the removal of Dada Morero, who was unlawfully named mayor. The party is confident it will regain power.

According to The Citizen, DA deputy chief whip Khathutshelo Rasilingwane said the ANC was power hungry.

Social media users react to the drama:

Willem Scheepers said:

“It is incredible how transparent the ANC can be about their power grabs, but when it comes to their corruption and crime they are experts at hiding it.”

Ernest Matlokotsi commented:

“People in the City of Joburg are voting for nothing because of this motion of no confidence, it needs to be scrapped finish and klaar so that services can go on.”

Colleen McLachlan posted:

“This is absolutely ridiculous - a total waste of time and money ANC. Give DA the opportunity to correct what you have destroyed.”

Pedee Namat wrote:

“It’s no longer about service delivery.”

Lucky Kabelo added:

“So ANC wants to govern by force and fire to continue with its corruption plan & useless action on developing communities.”

