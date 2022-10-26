The African National Congress (ANC) is confident that it will regain control in the City of Johannesburg

The political party said it has the numbers to remove Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Mpho Phalatse legally

ANC Joburg regional secretary said the ruling party is confident Dada Morero would be appointed mayor

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is confident it will regain control in the City of Johannesburg.

The ANC plans to legally remove City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Image: Sharon Seretlo & Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

The ruling party was ousted from power in the city after Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Mpho Phalatse received a court ruling that declared her removal as mayor of the city last month as unlawful.

The ANC’s Dada Morero took over her position but has since been unseated after the court ruled that the takeover was also unlawful.

However, the party told EWN that it has the numbers to remove Phalatse legally. The party’s Johannesburg regional secretary, Sasabona Manganye, said they were confident Morero would soon regain power.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The regional secretary said the court’s decision did not change the numbers that the party has to take over the City of Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, just hours after receiving the judgement, Phalatse convened an urgent mayoral committee meeting, according to SowetanLIVE.

Citizens react to the drama:

@LadyCadaver666 said:

“Why didn’t they “legally” oust her in the first place then...? Because “legal” is a word they tend to struggle with quite a lot. “Crime” and “tender” however, are smooth on their tongues.”

@ZZsugarbeach commented:

“The fact that he even took the position illegally says a lot about this mampara’s character, and let’s not even talk about the despicable speaker who, I hope, gets her mouth zipped. We voted NOT for ANC.”

Opposition still gunning for Executive Mayor Phalaste as power struggle for Joburg persists

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Mpho Phalatse has been vindicated after the Gauteng High Court proved she was right for insisting she was still the mayor of Johannesburg.

The court ruled on Tuesday, 25 October, that the motion of no confidence that effectively ousted Phalatse on 30 September was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

Judge Raylene Keightley, who handed down the judgement, also found that the decision to elect Dada Morero, executive mayor of Johannesburg, was also unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News