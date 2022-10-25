Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Mpho Phalatse has been declared mayor of the City of Joburg following her removal

Phalatse won a court bid to declare the motion of no confidence filed against her as unlawful and invalid

The ruling also states that mayor Dada Morero’s election was also unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Mpho Phalatse claimed a major victory on Tuesday, 25 October.

Mpho Phalatse won the court case to declare the motion of no confidence against her as unlawful. Image: Luba Lesolle & Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The High Court in Johannesburg has declared her as mayor of the City of Joburg once again.

Phalatse won a court bid to declare the motion of no confidence filed against her as unlawful and invalid, according to eNCA.

Taking to Twitter, Phalatse shared a picture of the ruling along with the capture:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“We won for democracy.”

The ruling also states that mayor Dada Morero’s election was also unlawful, unconstitutional, and invalid.

South Africans react to the court case:

@SApresident2040 said:

“There are apparently already talks to call for a vote of no confidence against Mpho Phalatse. On the other hand, Mpho has given Dada Morero until tomorrow to vacate the office.”

@AttorneyTebza posted:

“Appeal papers will be filed and served by 4pm today. Mpho Phalatse and DA must just sit down.”

Ex-Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse believes she will be reinstated following “illegal” removal

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported former City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse believes that she will be reinstated in her position. Her lawyers argued that she was the rightful mayor of the city at the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday, 19 October.

Phalatse was ousted from her position through a motion of no confidence that was filed against her last month. She believes that Speaker Colleen Makhubele’s processes to have her removed were illegal and is challenging the ruling at the high court.

Phalatse’s attorney, Carol Steinberg, argued before Judge Raylene Keightley that current mayor Dada Morero was not lawfully elected and that he was spending money unlawfully, according to News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News