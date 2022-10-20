Mpho Phalatse said that she is confident that she will be reinstated as mayor of the City of Johannesburg

Her lawyers argued that she was the rightful mayor of the city at the high court on Wednesday, 19 October

Her attorney argued that the current mayor Dada Morero was not lawfully elected to hold the position

JOHANNESBURG - Former City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse believes that she will be reinstated in her position. Her lawyers argued that she was the rightful mayor of the city at the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday, 19 October.

Former mayor Mpho Phalatse believes that she will be reinstated. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

Phalatse was ousted from her position through a motion of no confidence that was filed against her last month. She believes that Speaker Colleen Makhubele’s processes to have her removed were illegal and is challenging the ruling at the high court.

Phalatse’s attorney, Carol Steinberg, argued before Judge Raylene Keightley that current mayor Dada Morero was not lawfully elected and that he was spending money unlawfully, according to News24.

Steinberg also claimed that the former mayor was not entitled to her position but believed that her removal should have been done lawfully. She argued that Makhubele acted outside of the law, did not act in good faith, and abused her powers.

The lawyer argued that there was no compliance with the legal framework in removing Phalatse. The former mayor believes that should she be reinstated as mayor and if another motion is filed, she will fight it in council, EWN reported.

Meanwhile, Makhubele’s lawyer, Terry Motau, told the court that the Democratic Alliance could not keep Phalatse in office through inimical means. Keightley reserved judgment and said it would be out in the coming days.

Citizens react to the court case:

@MbulaziIzik said:

“This one is full of drama; doesn’t she have anything to do in life anymore?”

@Kowang777thabo commented:

“Phalatse is going to lose the case.”

