Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy leader Kenny Kunene publicly shamed the former Johannesburg mayor

The social media drama began when PA leader and Central Karoo district mayor Gayton McKenzie called out Mpho Phalatse’s behaviour

Kunene responded to McKenzie’s tweet saying he would never allow him to make a mockery of himself

CENTRAL KAROO - Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy leader Kenny Kunene has poked fun at former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, who is fighting for the mayoral chain.

Kenny Kunene has called out former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse for being entitled. Image: Sowetan & Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

His comments came after PA leader and Central Karoo district mayor Gayton McKenzie headed to social media to comment on the Joburg drama.

McKenzie posted a picture of Phalatse and asked his deputy not to allow him to “embarrass” himself in the same way as the former Joburg mayor. Taking to Twitter, McKenzie said:

“Dear Kenny Kunene, if for any reason I am removed as mayor of Central Karoo and I display an ounce of not wanting to let go of the mayoral post (ketting koors), please take my phone and take me straight to be institutionalised.”

The Central Karoo mayor shared the post along with a picture of Phalatse. Responding to the tweet, Kunene said he would never allow McKenzie to make a mockery of himself.

The politician also shaded Phalatse by saying McKenzie would never go berserk over losing “a chain” or its perks. He added that the PA leader did not feel entitled to be mayor.

According to TimesLIVE, the former Joburg mayor was ousted from her position after a motion of no confidence was filed against her. She has since attempted to declare her removal unlawful.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say about the drama:

Bongani Mbanjwa said:

“Now we have ex-convicts telling us about politics. Jah neh, welcome to Mzansi.”

Seiso Othoane wrote:

“Like a jilted lover, that’s how she acted.”

Simmone Bouch added:

“They want to ‘hold power’ instead of serving the public. After all, they are civil servants.”

