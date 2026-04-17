A mother invited wedding guests to make vows, promoting support for the couple's marriage

The woman emphasised breaking generational habits through her unique guest vow initiative

Social media users praised the unique approach, calling for it to become a new wedding tradition

A mother received online applause when she asked guests to make vows of their own. Images: @alisson.jonkers

Source: TikTok

Instead of only listening to a bride and groom's vows at a wedding, things took a comical yet thoughtful turn when a woman asked the guests to make a vow of their own. Social media users called the woman smart after hearing what she asked the crowd to promise.

The woman, Alisson Jonkers, who appeared to be the bride's mother, shared the clip on her TikTok account on 16 April 2026, where she stood before the congregation at Soetendal Estate in the Cape Winelands and asked them to stand and place their right hand on the left side of their chests.

Alison then asked the guest to repeat the following:

"I promise to mind my business, to stay in my lane, to stay out of their marriage, to love and support them as a couple and not as a person, to offer wisdom, kindness, and encouragement, to remind them of their love when life becomes challenging, and to pray for their marriage.

"If I were to ever speak of their marriage, it would be to bless them and not to curse them, so help me God. Amen."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

South Africans love the guests' vow

Several members of the online community applauded Alisson for looking out for the couple in such a unique way.

People appreciated that the woman had the guests say their vows. Image: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Source: UGC

Alisson wrote in the comment section:

"People always say, 'Break generational curses, ' but I came to believe we must break generational habits."

@moniciacvw said with laughter:

"And I declare… this is a tradition that must be followed by every married couple. No exceptions, no appeals—just full participation."

@user2579533597623 loved the message and stated:

"This is something that should be said in every marriage, very nice."

@hijaabiyahpoet remarked under the post:

"A good one! That aunty is very wise."

@roxiffoxie experienced something similar on their big day and shared:

"Aww, love this! I had my guests do the same vow at my wedding last year."

@lakes150 made their assumptions, writing:

"I'm sure not everyone there will keep to their vows."

3 Other stories about weddings

In another article, Briefly News reported that rapper Khuli Chana and his partner, DJ Lamiez Holworthy, finally tied the knot. The famous couple started dating in 2018 and had their lobola ceremony in 2019.

reported that rapper Khuli Chana and his partner, DJ Lamiez Holworthy, finally tied the knot. The famous couple started dating in 2018 and had their lobola ceremony in 2019. A local couple impressed social media users after inviting 20 guests to their wedding. South African online users admired and praised the concept of a close-knit yet elegant and romantic atmosphere.

A bride was embarrassed to kiss her husband during their wedding ceremony, a man whom she had allegedly met just eight months before their big day. Social media users debated the astonished woman's reaction to her husband's attempt to kiss her.

Source: Briefly News