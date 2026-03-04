A young wife shared a special moment from her wedding to a man she met just eight months before their big day

The video posted on TikTok was filmed at the time when the groom was given the right to kiss his shy bride

Social media users were astonished by the woman's reaction to her husband's kissing attempt and started debating about it

A young makoti was shy to kiss her groom in front of the elders. Image: @vickymphela

Source: TikTok

A local newlywed shared highlights of her special day, including the moment she pulled back from kissing her husband after they were declared husband and wife.

The clip went viral after it was shared on TikTok by user @vickymphela on 12 February 2026, gaining 2.7M views and 4K comments from curious viewers.

As soon as the marriage officiant declared that the groom could kiss his bride, he did not hesitate to pull her closer to him. With a big smile on his face, the man was ready for their first kiss as husband and wife.

The young wife reacts to the man's advances

The bride, TikTok user @vickymphela, however, was too shy to go ahead with the kiss in front of parents and the wedding guests. When the groom got closer, she pulled backwards, as if she were scared or ashamed to be seen kissing. Even though the clip was shared with music to cover the actual audio, it became clear that the couple was instructed to kiss again as they did the second time.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses the awkward kissing moment

The viral clip gained thousands of comments from viewers who reacted with mixed views. Many viewers were shocked that the bride was hesitant to kiss her man publicly. Some guessed that she was probably a shy person who was showing respect to her and her husband's parents. Others tried to post negative comments about the bride's reaction, but some came to her defence and said they would have responded the same way too.

The young wife clapped back at all the negative commenters. Image: @vickymphela

Source: TikTok

User @Nosi_The_Mua said:

"I think she respects elders 🤗."

User @Kgomotso Zulu commented:

"She wouldn’t have posted this here if she were not happy🙂."

User @Charmaine Kabelo Mahlangu commented:

"Yoh! I would have reacted the same way. I’m so scared of showing affection in public, especially in front of adults. I would still want to maintain that respect in front of my parents."

User @cordeliah25 declared:

"My biggest fear is kissing my man infront of my parents and his 😂. What am I gonna do 😭? Anyways, beautiful bride 🥰."

User @Collen said:

"She’s shy, guys. It’s her first time."

User @Quincy Koalepe commented:

"People are so quick to judge. To me, it seems as if she was shy, maybe because of the elders around. Some of us are not comfortable kissing our partners in front of our elders."

3 Briefly News articles about weddings

An emotional Afrikaner groom and his bride trended on social media for celebrating their union in a home's garage instead of a luxury venue.

A South Sudanese man finally tied the knot in a grand ceremony after outbidding a rival suitor with a massive dowry offer of R1.4 million.

A wedding reception took an awkward turn when a woman intentionally blocked the groom from reaching his wife during their dance.

Source: Briefly News