A South African woman shared a video of herself in panic after receiving an emergency alert at a hotel in Doha, the Middle East

The woman shared her post on TikTok, showing others hotel guests filling up the foyer with bags, unsure of what was going to happen next

Social media users were deeply moved and sent prayers to the creator and her friends, hoping for their safe return home

A young woman stuck in Doha sought prayers for their safe return to Mzansi.

Source: TikTok

A content creator who was in transit in Qatar found herself and others stuck at the airport because of the war between Iran and the US, before they were sent to hotels by the airline she was travelling with.

She shared her clip on her TikTok handle @thembz.z on 5 March 2026, where it went viral, gaining massive views and comments from sympathetic viewers who promised they would return home safely.

Sitting at the hotel foyer, the creator, who is travelling with her friends, shared that they received an emergency alert and quickly had to all gather at the hotel foyer. She described how frightening the situation was, adding that they were even scared to use lifts and had to use the stairs.

Stuck in Doha amid the Iran and US war

While still detailing the traumatic experience, she was notified of another emergency alert by her friend, and expressed how her fear. TikTok user @thembz.z explained that she only took her handbag from the room, which has her passport and power bank. The woman pleaded with her followers to pray for their safe return.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA sends the woman love

The post gained 314K views in just hours after it was shared and hundreds of comments from social media users who were touched by their situation. Many viewers pleaded with the creator to remain calm, promising to keep her and her friends in their prayers. Some called for the South African government to arrange a way to bring back its people. Other South Africans stuck in different parts of the Middle East expressed how scary the whole experience was, wishing it would end soon.

Many viewers wished for locals to return home safely.

Source: UGC

User @Nontobeko Kheswa commented:

"I’m also in Qatar, sis, in West Bay. It’s terrible kumanje (right now), I was woken by an emergency alert😩."

User @Slim kay said:

"Spoke to my family in Doha this morning and they said they’re just observing 😳."

User @🇿🇦🇿🇦 Zolani added:

"Ramaphosa must bring citizens back home. Iran made it clear that the war is not going to end anytime soon."

User @Nosipho Langa shared:

"Wishing you a safe arrival home. Mina, I’m stuck in Saudi Arabia, flights are cancelled 😢."

User @dlozichild7 commented:

"I keep saying people are downplaying the situation; this is real, and it's scary for us as we have friends on that side. People sayin they are safe its fine, we spread propaganda. Yhooo😭 We are praying for your safety, guys. Please keep updating us.

User @Phillix Sebueng said:

"Hey, dear, we are experiencing the same thing here in Abu Dhabi. Please stay calm."

