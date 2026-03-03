The United States of America has urged its citizens to leave the Middle East as the conflict between the US, Iran, and Israel continued

The United States also surprised and unsettled many when it said it could not assist citizens in leaving the affected countries

Netizens blasted the US government for the statement, and some called for prayers for Americans in the Middle East

USA citizens are stuck in the Middle East as airports shut down. Image: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MIDDLE EAST — The United States has not organised any evacuations of its citizens in the Middle East and urged its citizens to leave the region through commercial means. The warning was given to US citizens on 2 March 2026, days after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on 28 February.

According to BBC News, the US embassy in Jerusalem, Israel, warned its citizens that it was not in a position to evacuate or assist Americans in departing Israel directly. The embassy was also closed on 3 March. The US also said that shuttle service towards the Taba Border Crossing with Egypt has begun operating. However, it could not recommend whether it was safe to use it.

Other countries providing support to their citizens

BBC News noted, however, that contrary to the US’s stance, other European nations have reached out to their citizens. The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, called on British citizens to register their presence to receive the best possible support. France said it was ready to transport citizens who are facing the most risk in the Middle East.

What you need to know about the US-Israel-Iran conflict

Americans in the Middle East could not travel to the United States. Image: Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US government faces criticism

The announcement drew heavy criticism on X, and some were worried about the US citizens in the Middle East.

Barnabas said:

“Imagine being an American in Israel right now, and your government says they can’t directly help you leave. That’s scary to read. If the US can’t directly assist evacuations right now, that means the situation on the ground is more complicated than the news suggests.”

Car of the Day noted:

“Their planning is just poor because their energies are focused on war, and they forgot about the safety of their civilians.”

Nat & Ver asked:

“What happened to America First?”

Aji. Bayo Chibuzor was concerned:

“That’s deeply concerning. In moments like this, clear communication and urgent coordination are critical. Hoping safe evacuation options and support channels are made available as quickly as possible for those affected.”

