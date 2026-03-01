South Africans stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are calling on the government to urgently intervene after major Middle Eastern airports were shut following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation

Flight suspensions at key hubs, including Dubai International Airport, have left hundreds of thousands of travellers uncertain about when they will be able to return home

The escalation, along with the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has raised fears of prolonged airspace closures

MIDDLE EAST- South Africans stranded in the Middle East are urgently calling on the government to intervene after major airports in the region were shut down following escalating military strikes between the United States, Israel and Iran on 28 February 2026.

Travellers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi say they are trapped and fearful after flight operations were suspended at some of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. Many have reported uncertainty over accommodation, safety, and when they will be able to return home.

Airports closed after attacks

The disruption follows large-scale US and Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory Iranian missile and drone attacks across parts of the Gulf. Airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait City were affected, with authorities confirming damage to infrastructure in some areas.

According to Reuters, Dubai International Airport, which handles more than 1,000 flights daily and is widely regarded as the world’s busiest international travel hub, suspended operations alongside Al Maktoum International Airport until further notice.

Dubai Airports urged passengers not to travel to the airport as uncertainty over airspace closures continues. Aviation analyst John Strickland warned that the scale of disruption could leave “hundreds of thousands of people being stuck in the wrong parts of the world without any certainty as to when they can move”.

Civilian casualties mount

Fear across the Middle East has increased as civilian casualties rise.,.Unofficial reports say at least 108 people were killed in an explosion at a school in southern Iran, according to a local prosecutor. The blast occurred as US and Israeli forces carried out widespread air strikes. The school was located near an IRGC base believed to have been targeted.

The Iranian Red Crescent said at least 201 people nationwide have been killed in the air campaign, with 747 injured. Reports also say four people were injured during an attack on the Dubai International Airport.

Social Media reacts

@GodPenuel said:

"The airspace is closed. There can be no urgent intervention while the airport is being bombed and there are missiles in the sky. The SA government has no real say in what's going on in the Middle East right now. It's a waiting game at this moment."

@Scarnia_11 asked:

"Should a private plane fly there?"

@SifundoSigcino commented:

"Right now, it's impractical, no fly zones have been declared in that part of the world. No plane is safe, not even at sea. The Red Sea is shut, and the Strait of Hormuz is shut as well."

@DeonFosterLEAD said:

"Those in the UAE. They should follow UAE protocol. All lines are open, as well as UAE government is fully supporting them. They are better off talking to the UAE and SA ambassadors."

@Sunflowerreal wrote:

"Unfortunately, there won’t be anything done right now; it’s too risky."

