Wealthy elites are paying up to £260,000 (about R5,6 million) for private jet flights to escape rising tensions in the Middle East

Saudi Arabia has become a key exit route, with private security firms arranging 10-hour SUV transfers to Riyadh before chartering flights to Europe

The surge in demand follows missile and drone strikes across parts of the Gulf, sparking fears that the conflict could escalate further

The wealthy are paying millions of rands to escape the Middle East.



MIDDLE EAST- As tensions flare across the Middle East, the region’s richest residents and visitors are not waiting around. With commercial routes limited and security fears rising, some are paying millions of rands for private jet flights to safety.

According to the Daily Mail, some are paying as much as £260,000 (around R6.3 million) for private jet flights out of Saudi Arabia. In some cases, flights from Riyadh to Europe are now costing up to $350,000 (about R6.7 million) due to soaring demand.

Why are they leaving?

Over the weekend, Iranian missiles and drones targeted parts of the Gulf, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Bahrain, areas known for luxury living and once seen as relatively safe.

With growing fears of further attacks, wealthy business leaders and high-net-worth individuals are scrambling to get out.

Saudi Arabia becomes key escape route

Many exit routes have closed. Oman shut down routes after Iran reportedly struck a port and an oil tanker there. That makes Saudi Arabia one of the few remaining ways out.

Riyadh’s main airport, King Khalid International Airport, about 35km from the city centre, is still operating. The airport normally runs flights to Europe, America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Because commercial flights are limited and demand is high, private security firms are stepping in. They are booking fleets of SUVs to drive clients on a 10-hour journey from Dubai to Riyadh. From there, private jets are chartered to fly them to Europe and other destinations.

Easier visas add to the appeal

Saudi Arabia has also relaxed visa rules, allowing many travellers to get visas on arrival. That has made it even more attractive as an emergency exit route.

Although Saudi Arabia initially avoided major strikes, tensions remain high. The country recently confirmed that two drones were intercepted and destroyed.

Iranian-linked attacks have previously targeted Saudi energy facilities, including major oil sites in 2019 and 2021. Now, experts warn that Gulf energy infrastructure is once again under threat.

As uncertainty spreads, those who can afford it are choosing speed and security, even if it costs millions of rand to get out.

South Africans stranded in the Middle East ask for help

For others without access to exorbitant amounts of wealth, the Middle East has become a place of fear. South Africans who are in the Middle East say they hope to make it home safely after the United States launched a military operation in Iran over the weekend on 28 February 2026. The majority, stranded in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, have reached out to the South African government for assistance as flights have been grounded.

Thousands of people are stuck in the Middle East after the US and Iran launched a military strike on Iran. Image: Anadolu/ Getty Images



Briefly News also reported that a Mafikeng woman got the fright of her life when she realised just how close she came to being caught in the recent travel disaster caused by the bombing from the Iran-US conflict. Katlego, an ESL teacher based in China, posted photos showing how lucky she got on 1 March 2026. Photos showed she had changed her flight to one day earlier, avoiding airport closures.

