A woman documented family’s immigration journey from South Africa to the Netherlands as they prepared to start over at 27

The clip gained traction among South Africans considering relocation, with many asking about visas, employment and housing

The Netherlands has become an attractive destination for skilled migrants, offering structured systems and work opportunities that appeal to young professionals

Her vlog highlighted both the excitement and emotional weight of leaving home, sparking broader conversations about why many South Africans are choosing to explore opportunities overseas.

The picture on the left showed the South African couple posing for the camera. Image: @mrsduv

Source: TikTok

On 28 February 2026, TikTok user @mrsduv shared a video documenting her family’s decision to immigrate from South Africa to the Netherlands. She invited followers to join their moving abroad journey as they prepared to rebuild their lives at 27. Together with her husband, they packed their bags and boarded the plane.

The Netherlands has become a popular destination for skilled migrants. Its strong infrastructure, public transport, and work opportunities attract expats from around the world. For many South Africans, the move represents both opportunity and emotional adjustment. Relocating abroad has become a a major trend, where South Africans are migrating abroad either for starting over or better opportunities.

Expat life realities unpacked

The video quickly gained attention from South Africans considering relocation. Many asked questions about visas, housing, and employment opportunities. Others shared their own experiences of starting over in a new country. Immigrating involves major life changes, and it has also been a trend . Families must navigate paperwork, cultural differences, and financial planning. For young couples, especially, relocating can mean leaving behind extended family and familiar support systems.

User @mrsduv’s vlog highlighted both excitement and uncertainty. Her openness resonated with viewers who are also weighing the pros and cons of moving abroad. As more South Africans explore international opportunities, stories like hers offer insight into the realities of starting fresh in a new country.

The screenshot on the left showed the car boot packed with bags. Image: @mrsduv

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what netizens said

Francois Van Dyk wrote:

“Welcome to the land of cheese! We’ve been here just over two years. Don’t mind all the negative comments. We came over for work, but God had another purpose for us here, and we haven’t looked back once.”

Lee wrote:

“My son and daughter-in-law visited her sister in December 2025, and they would definitely like to stay there if they could get an opportunity. He is struggling with his qualifications, as plumbing and electrical work are different there. No matter where you go, there will be challenges. Good luck on your new journey.”

Bаше здоровье wrote:

“Been there, done that. Moved from Stellenbosch to New York, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, and now Saint Petersburg, formerly known as Leningrad. Enjoy the experience. 👍❤️”

Istanboeler wrote:

“Welcome to the Netherlands, and strength to you in your new home. I first heard how Afrikaans sounds mixed with Dutch in Chappie. May I ask you to speak South African sometimes in your videos or vlogs? Asseblief. ❤️”

Peace wrote:

“We moved 3.5 years ago and have absolutely loved it. Best decision we ever made. Learn the language, embrace the culture, and appreciate what the Netherlands has to offer. Also, it’s not bad weather, it’s poor clothing choices, so buy a quality jacket.”

Jonah9880 wrote:

“I love South Africa, but it’s sad to see what’s going on there. I hope you will be happy in the Netherlands.”

Natasha Mulusa wrote:

“Welcome. You’re going to enjoy it. It won’t be easy in the beginning, but you’ll find your rhythm. Keep a positive mindset through the challenges and know your ‘why’, it will carry you on the days you want to give up. Much love from a fellow South African expat in the Netherlands. 😅”

PRIYA wrote:

“All the best, we are returning to South Africa from the Netherlands. 🥰”

Sherin wrote:

“I’m still struggling to get my BSN. Please help, how did you do it? I’m not getting the housing contract.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about migrating abroad

President Cyril Ramaphosa was criticised for his comments on migration in Southern Africa, prompting reactions on social media.

The SA Medical Association revealed that a substantial number of doctors in Mzansi plan on leaving the country after the intro of the National Health Insurance.

Emigration data has revealed that over half of South Africa's population has looked into the possibility of moving abroad.

Source: Briefly News