Emigration data has revealed that over half of South Africa's population has looked into the possibility of moving abroad

The data also revealed that while many people are considering leaving SA, only a handful will actually make the move

Due to the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, businesses owners have made inquiries into moving their businesses abroad

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The aftermath of the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has not only impacted South Africa's economy but has impacted the desire of South Africans to emigrate to other countries.

According to data compiled by BrandMapp, a staggering 51% of the participants of the survey revealed a desire to leave the country and start living abroad.

51% of South Africa's population is considering leaving South Africa and emigrate to countries abroad for a number of reasons. Image: Jack Guez

Source: Getty Images

Although a large number are considering living life abroad, some will most likely not make that move, according to.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Of the people surveyed, only 11% of the participants stated that they would most likely make the move to other countries while 40% of the people surveyed were unsure of whether or not would be willing to make the move to another country.

The data showed that South Africans were not just concerned with the riots or the handling of coronavirus in South Africa but they list other issues such as crime and corruption as the biggest motivators to leave the country.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal businesses are considering moving operations to Canada

A Canadian immigration consulting firm, Beaver Immigration Consulting, says they have received a large number of requests for Canadian business immigration in the past weeks, according to a report by IOL.

Canadian Immigration Consultant, Nicholas Avramis, says that the firm normally receives several inquiries from South African businesses owners to expand their businesses in Canada, in the past weeks business owners were looking into moving their businesses altogether.

Avramis noted that business owners were angry and frustrated by the riots that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Avramis also stated that a large number of the inquiries come from SA's Indian community in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Avramis, the fear extends beyond the Indian community as some businesses have announced plans to leave South Africa.

Business News: 45 000 businesses impacted by looting and SA unrest, R16 billion lost

Briefly News previously reported that eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda announced that Durban's economy has suffered a huge loss due to the looting, theft and destruction of property that started in the KwaZulu-Natal province last week.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, Kaunda says the city has started to calculate the impact the riots and looting have had on the city's economy.

As of now, 45 000 businesses have been closed, resulting in a loss of R16 billion in stock, as well as infrastructural and equipment damage according to the City Press.

He also revealed that the lawlessness that has created chaos in Durban has harmed the businesses of 5 000 informal traders and 40 000 of those businesses affected were formal businesses including small businesses.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za