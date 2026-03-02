A South African comedian made a video from Dubai after receiving a government SMS warning residents about a possible missile attack

He explained how the unexpected alert left him stunned, joking that in South Africa, SMS notifications are usually reserved for advertisements

The incident comes amid ongoing regional tensions, where authorities use emergency alert systems to notify residents quickly during potential security risks

Dalin Oliver’s video blended humour with seriousness, sparking conversations among South Africans about global instability, safety awareness, and how comedy often helps people cope in uncertain times.

On 1 March 2026, South African comedian @dalinoliver posted a video while stuck in Dubai. He said he received an emergency SMS warning about a possible missile attack and to seek safety. He explained how the government usually uses these messages to alert residents when there is potential danger, something that is foreign to South Africans.

Following airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran on Saturday, 28 February 2026, Tehran announced that American military bases in the region would be among its targets. However, the response has extended beyond military sites, with attacks striking civilian and commercial locations in several Gulf cities.

SA humour softens tense moment

User @dalinoliver described how his South African side kicked in, joking that back home, citizens rarely receive SMS alerts for serious national threats, but often for advertisements like life cover promotions. His humour brought lightness to a tense situation. Dubai has previously experienced regional tensions linked to missile and drone threats in the Middle East. Authorities in the UAE have systems in place to alert residents quickly during potential security risks.

Despite the gravity of the situation, he used humour to cope. His message resonated with South Africans who understood the cultural reference. Netizens in the comments wished for his safe return, while appreciate his sarcasm. Some even joined in and said the get life cover and load shedding notifications.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s what South Africans said

Linda76 wrote:

“We got load-shedding notifications. 😂”

Precious wrote:

“You can’t even contain your excitement.”

Fatima Diedericks wrote:

“I like how you’re explaining everything with sound effects. 🤣🤣🤣”

Gina wrote:

“Stay safe! Your Muizenberg experience will get you through this. 🙏🦈”

Candice Rinquest wrote:

“That’s us, right? Our humour is most likely the only thing that’s actually keeping you sane. You panic now, and five minutes later, someone is acting out the whole scene, lol. Nevertheless, stay safe and keep laughing. Lol. ❤️❤️❤️”

REN wrote:

“I love that you’re finding humour in this stressful situation.”

Andro_siphiwe Mthembu wrote:

“We still have a commission of inquiry going on, buddy.”

Ermi Pillai wrote:

“This is the last thing you expected, I’m sure. Wishing you a safe journey until you return home.”

Marcel Benito wrote:

“I love your humour. We are all happy you are safe. Keep safe.”

Mary Ann wrote:

“That’s what makes us unique. 🥰 We find a reason to laugh even through the tough times. 😊 Stay safe, you are in our prayers. 🙏

Sadiqua Solomons wrote:

“My fellow South Africans, hehe, very funny. Be safe, bro.”

JVG13 wrote:

“Keep safe, and we’re praying for our brothers and sisters. 🙏😍🤗✌️”

