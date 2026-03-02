A five-metre python was swimming through a flooded street in Bali after heavy rains caused flash floods across parts of the island

The shocking footage showed the massive snake gliding calmly through murky water as residents watched in disbelief

Bali’s tropical climate often brings intense rainfall, but the sighting highlighted how extreme weather can push wildlife into residential areas

The viral clip sparked global reactions online, with many questioning how they would respond in a similar situation and raising concerns about the growing impact of climate-driven weather events.

On 28 February 2026, TikTok page @trtworld shared a video showing a five-metre-long python swimming through a flooded street in Bali, Indonesia, after heavy rains triggered flash floods across parts of the island. The footage captured the massive snake moving calmly through murky water as roads turned into waterways following intense downpours.

The incident happened during severe weather conditions that displaced residents and disrupted traffic in several areas. The python glided through the street with ease while onlookers recorded the rare sight.

Wildlife forced into public spaces

Bali, located in Indonesia, is known for its tropical climate and seasonal heavy rains. Flash floods often occur when intense rainfall overwhelms drainage systems. Wildlife sightings during floods are not uncommon, as animals are forced out of their natural habitats by rising water levels.

Pythons are strong swimmers and can survive in water for extended periods. However, extreme weather events can push them closer to residential areas. The video by user @trtworld served as a reminder of how unpredictable nature can be. While the sight stunned viewers online, it also highlighted the growing impact of extreme weather and the need for preparedness during heavy rainfall seasons.

Here's what Mzansi said

Elliot wrote:

“Ah, South Africa. Who else saw this movie on ETV in the 2000s?”

Luke Legende wrote:

“For my mental health, this is AI. 😭”

Dawn wrote:

“It’s actually pretty cool to see, from a different country, though. 😳”

I'mSorryGomenasai wrote:

“Why does the person recording look like he’s hiding from it? 😂”

Shyanne wrote:

“You know what? Maybe -25 and a foot of snow in February isn’t so bad after all.”

Jay wrote:

“It was probably already living in the neighbourhood, and the flood flushed it out of its home.”

iitzDocc wrote:

“Reticulated pythons are gorgeous creatures. They are the longest snakes in the world, growing up to 9 meters (29.6 ft) in length.”

Mymah wrote:

“People are afraid of the animals in Australia, yet we have nothing like this. 😳”

Lucky Sparta wrote:

“The problem is not seeing it, the real problem is when it gets lost. 😂😭”

Ompissmioff wrote:

“So beautiful to watch, from thousands of miles away, though. Y’all stay safe. 🥂”

