A black mamba was discovered hiding in a car bonnet at Main Mall, Botswana, sparking shock and curiosity online

Trained handlers safely removed the snake while onlookers speculated how it ended up there and how scary it looked

The incident highlighted the need for snake awareness and vehicle safety in snake-prone areas, further sparking concerns

A heart-stopping discovery inside a parked car bonnet reminded everyone that wildlife can appear in the most unexpected places, leaving onlookers frozen with shock.

The picture on the left showed a snake slithering on the soil. Image: SnakeRelocationGaborone

Source: Facebook

A shocking incident unfolded at Main Mall when a black mamba was discovered in the bonnet of a parked car. The video was posted on Facebook on 19 February 2026 by Snake Handling Training, Snake Education Centre for Schools. The post credited a bystander who captured the moment. The team carefully removed the snake, and the crowd watched in disbelief.

The incident shared by Snake Relocation Gaborone highlighted the importance of snake education and safe handling. The Snake Education Centre explained that black mambas often seek hidden, cool spaces. Vehicles, garages, and other small enclosed areas can attract them. Proper removal requires trained personnel to avoid harm to both humans and the snake.

Lessons in safety and awareness

Local viewers reacted with shock and curiosity. Some speculated about the snake entering from nearby bushes. Others shared tips on checking vehicles in snake-prone areas. The moment showed the skill and bravery of trained handlers.

The footage quickly went viral on social media. People praised the extraction team for their quick thinking. Comments highlighted both fear and fascination. Many suggested that drivers regularly inspect cars during warmer months. The video served as both a warning and a lesson. It showed how humans and wildlife sometimes intersect unexpectedly.

The screenshot showed a man removing a snake from a car bonnet. Image: SnakeRelocationGaborone

Source: Facebook

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Here’s what South Africans said

Tumelo Rakotala wrote:

“How did the car owner know there was a snake inside the car bonnet?”

Mamello Mmaarona wrote:

“This can only be God for the owner/driver to have driven all the way with this snake, moving danger from his/her place.”

Rapelang Semele wrote:

“How does a blue mamba get to the engine like that?”

Kwashirai Chigodora wrote:

“Lucky to have seen it. It could have killed someone moving around the car or moved into a home in Gabs to later strike someone.”

Ray Roy wrote:

“The video taker does not know how aggressive it is, especially because it's in heat and how fast that snake is.”

It's Sam Easy wrote:

“How do these snakes end up in there?”

Kassyd Naidoo wrote:

“Most people who go camping, even from the cattle posts, in most instances, bring snakes to their homes or other places unknowingly. When the engine cools or the car stops, the snake comes out.”

Denver Reid wrote:

“How did they manage to open the bonnet?”

