“We Love This Show”: Woman Shares Review on Why Die Kantoor Is Funnier Than The Office, SA Agrees
People

"We Love This Show": Woman Shares Review on Why Die Kantoor Is Funnier Than The Office, SA Agrees

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A South African fan sparked a viral debate after sharing her love for the Showmax series Die Kantoor
  • In a video shared on TikTok, the creator explained why the local series was a must-watch compared to other international versions
  • Social media users flooded the comments to praise the local cast, showing how the series had become a major topic of conversation

She said the local series was better than the American sitcom The Office
A young woman shared her fondness for the local mockumentary Die Kantoor. Image: @mandisa_banda
Source: TikTok

A local viewer caught the attention of thousands after explaining why she eagerly waits for 18:30 every Sunday to catch the latest episode of Die Kantoor.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @mandisa_banda on 9 March 2026, gaining massive views and comments from social media users who shared the same sentiments.

The series, which streams on Showmax, is a local version of the famous American mockumentary The Office. According to the creator, Mzansi’s version succeeds because the jokes are based on local humour that audiences can relate to.

The young woman praised the show’s lead character, Flip, and noted that the acting is the reason why the series is so successful. TikTok user @mandisa_banda admitted that the show was aired in Afrikaans but included subtitles.

Our stars shine in Die Kantoor

She mentioned that those who were not Afrikaans natives may find it difficult to read and pay attention to the group’s acting. The creator, however, insisted that the effort is worth it because the writing was great and proudly South African.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the woman’s local series review

The clip gained a huge number of views and comments from many viewers who admitted that they were fans of the series. Many viewers said they also look forward to Sundays, with some calling the local actors in the series extremely talented. For others, the mockumentary had become more than just a TV show. They noted that they talk about late episodes with their coworkers.

Others said they recruited family and friends to also watch the show
Viewers who watched the creator's video shared the same sentiments. Image: Ninthgrid
Source: UGC

User @Yasaar said:

"Truly the funniest show since the Hotel."

User @Naledibby shared:

"Every episode leaves me crying from laughing so much😭."

User @TheCityMakoti | Anika Dambuza added:

"Oh, we love this show 😂."

Usser @Cornellie commented:

"As an Afrikaans speaker, I'm not a fan of anything Afrikaans, but this show! With friends, it has become a weekly group activity!

User @Chantelle van Zyl said:

"I love the show! My boyfriend and I work together at the same company as my sister (don't ask 🤣). Now we have a few people at work to watch it with as well. My manager, my boyfriend's manager, and my sister's manager, now we all have inside jokes and more people are joining in to watch the series😆."

User @kepani commented:

"I didn't get into either of The Office's episodes, but Die Kantoor? I'm hooked, it's so funny. It's good because it's the things we joke about among each other, but polished. Flip is a brilliant actor😂!"

Source: Briefly News

