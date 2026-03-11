Talented Tshivenda-speaking actor Whavudi Lidzhegu reveals his next move after Muvhango

The 26-year-old actor is famously known for playing the character of Vhutshilo on the long-running soapie

Viewers of the SABC2 soapie previously bid farewell to the soapie on social media after it got cancelled in 2025

Former 'Muvhango' actor Whavudi Lidzhegu bids farewell to acting

Talented actor Whavudi Lidzhegu opens up about his new career after playing the role of Azwindini Mukwevho's son on SABC2's soapie Muvhango.

Lidzhegu previously bid farewell to the show after SABC confirmed its ending and replaced it with Pimville.

The rising star acted alongside popular actor Gabriel Temudzani, who played the character of Azwindini on the Tshivenda TV show.

The actor shared in an interview with Daily Sun on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, that he feels that his road has ended when it comes to acting, and he wants to focus on engineering.

Lidzhegu, who studied engineering, also reveals that the transition from acting to engineering has not been easy for him.

"You don't get free time as much when you are an actor. I have to adjust and learn new ways of doing things," says the star.

The Venda-speaking actor also reveals that engineering is about solving problems, while acting is about reading scripts, going to the set, and performing.

The long-running soapie previously shared a snippet of the star on its X account in April 2024.

Muvhango fans respond to the show's cancellation

@Miz_Ruraltarain said:

"Finally... it was a horrible show. Muvhango actors and actresses used to be camping stars for the ANC in most rural areas in Limpopo, where there's no service delivery."

@Aviwe_ii replied:

"We are with the Venda nation in these difficult times."

@Only_Botake responded:

"Salute to this drama.... This Venda soapie made us realise there were more beautiful women in Venda."

@MkhwanaziTl wrote:

"This is sad, Muvhango has been there from day 1."

@Eliz_abeth25 responded:

"No income anymore for the actors, or were they already paid?"

@MahlatsiR replied:

"Aaaaah, what an interesting drama, and it was well watched before DSTV came into the picture. A lot of Actors & Actresses' careers started here. Will miss watching this drama."

@Thabelo5611 wrote:

"The soapie was losing its touch, and I would want to believe that the script writers were out of ideas."

@mzamogalore said:

"Ama Venda are busy with Lekompo, they forgot to watch Muvhango."

@simphiweyinkoc responded:

Bab Duma Ndlovu coming up with an idea to create Muvhango was the best. Most of us wouldn’t have known of the Venda tribe, but through Muvhango, I even learned to speak their language, so for that, we thank you.

@RozaneMannel said:

"The way I cried when Albert died."

Muvhango actors shoot their final scenes in Venda

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the cast and crew of Muvhango were in Venda shooting the final scenes of the award-winning TV show.

The popular show got canned after 28 years, with the final episode airing on 8 August 2025.

South Africans and fans of the soapie previously took to social media to bid farewell to the Tshivenda soapie.

