Legendary actress Lorcia Cooper, who is famously known for her roles on Lockdown and Scandal!, recently discussed her character on Paradys

Cooper recently landed the role of Rochelle on the SABC2 latest Afrikaans telenovela

Viewers of the show recently commented on Cooper's character and storyline on the show

Former Backstage and Scandal! actress Lorcia Cooper opens up about portraying the character of Rochelle on SABC2's latest Afrikaans telenovela, Paradys.

The legendary actress stars opposite former The Queen actor Vuyo Ngcukana, who is famously known for playing Schumacher.

Cooper also acts alongside legendary Generations actor Roderick Jaftha, who returned to the small screen as a pastor.

The former Backstage reveals in an interview with Sowetan that Paradys offers an opportunity to celebrate the Coloured community.

The star adds that she's happy to be part of something that truly celebrates the Coloured community on free-to-air TV.

"It’s the first show of its kind, and it’s telling stories from a human perspective, not stereotypes," says Cooper.

The former Scandal! actress also reveals that she fell in love with the variety of different accents, dialects, languages, and mannerisms that Coloured people have on the show.

On the show, Cooper's character, Rochelle, is a daughter who walked away from everything she loved, only to return stronger, wiser, and ready to face her past.

The channel recently shared a snippet of Cooper's character on its X account on Tuesday, 10 March 2026.

South Africans comment on Paradys' storyline and characters

@shukrani__ said:

"Wow, I am gonna tune in. I can’t miss out on an amazing episode."

@KaraboMellowx responded:

"Yoh this makes me look forward to tonight's episode, #ParadysSABC2."

@hlogi_tsa wrote:

"My favorite show on SABC 2, #ParadysSABC2."

@Xitsundzuxo_ wrote:

"We’re definitely tuning in #ParadysSABC2."

@MirandaevaM replied:

"Yhoo, this trailer!? That's how you build suspense! Let's go! #ParadysSABC2."

@Jerome_M5 reacted:

"Yhuuu this week is about to be lit #ParadysSABC2."

@MaDhlomo_ said:

"Wow… Rochelle’s journey already sounds so powerful. Coming back to face your past takes real strength. "

@Caddy_Gal wrote:

"Joo, it’s getting hectic, #ParadysSABC2."

@Ronewa_Mathephe said:

"Hierdie week gaan vuur wees," (This week is going to be lit).

@WendyGaria reacted:

"I’m still on episode 2, it’s interesting. I wasn’t expecting to enjoy it like I am, I just wanted to watch cause of Lorcia Cooper, but now I’m catching up."

@Jabu_Macdonald replied:

"They left us hanging like that! They should have given us a 1-hour premiere. I think I might like Rochelle."

@desree_h_ said:

"We are just on the first episode, and Lorcia Cooper is eating her role up. She never disappoints."

Lorcia Cooper and Gail Mabalane land lead roles in new SABC 2 telenovelas

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lorcia Cooper stars in the new Afrikaans telenovela Paradys, which premiered on SABC 2 on 23 February 2026 at 19:00.

Gail Mabalane headlines the new drama series Pimville, set to debut on the same channel on 9 February 2026 at 21:00.

The two high-profile actresses are heading separate projects as part of SABC 2’s refreshed 2026 lineup under the #OurStories banner.

