South African actor Vuyo Ngcukana recently bagged himself a new acting role on SABC2's latest Afrikaans drama series, Paradys

The new show is set to premiere on Monday, 23 February 2026, on SABC2 at 7 pm

Ngcukana shared that he is excited about getting this role and also can't wait for fans to connect with the storyline

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Vuyo Ngcukana bagged a new acting role. Image: @vuyomse

Source: Instagram

Known for his spectacular performance on the popular Mzansi Magic's telenovela The Queen, actor Vuyo Ngcukana recently got himself a new and exciting role on an upcoming Afrikaans drama series, which presents a new environment for him.

According to Daily Sun, the former 1802: Love Defies Time star will be joining a star-studded cast on the new SABC2 show, Paradys, which will premiere on Monday, 23 February 2026 at 7 PM.

Speaking to the publication, Ngcukana, who previously denied being fired from The Queen in 2022, shared how excited he was about bagging this new role and also emphasised how he can't wait for viewers to enjoy the storyline.

He said:

"I'm looking forward to people enjoying the story and the layers and characters because we are reflecting what has not been shown in many stories and what has been missing. I hope they see it in a new light that entertains, informs and educates, which speaks to the ethos of the SABC as a broadcaster."

Ngcukana speaks about his new role as Nkateko Shibambu

As he is still excited about this new job, Ngcukana also gave insight about his role as Nkateko Shibambu on Paradys and his dynamics on the show.

"I play the role of Nkateko Shibambu, who is a reliable and trustworthy man, not forgetting that he is a good part of the society in Paradys. Shibambu also has a love interest in the community, where it gets a bit complicated. He is an overall amazing guy," he said.

Lorcia Cooper Khumalo, Zane Meas, and Chantal Stanfield are also part of the show's cast.

What you need to know about Paradys

In a statement shared with Briefly News, it reveals what Paradys is all about and what viewers can expect from the drama series.

The statement reads:

"SABC2 introduces another compelling drama, Paradys - a multi-generational family story centred on a once-promised “Coloured paradise” that never materialised. Starring Lorcia Cooper, Chantal Stanfield, and Zane Meas, the series explores legacy, belonging, and unresolved dreams with emotional depth and authenticity."

Actor Vuyo Ngcukana talked about his new role. Image: @vuyomse

Source: Instagram

Clement Maosa addresses Skeem Saam exit rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African actor Clement Maosa took to social media to respond to viral reports that his character Kwaito Seakamela was leaving Skeem Saam after 14 years.

Taking to his Facebook page, Clement Maosa informed fans that he had just finished shooting scenes for Skeem Saam. Viewers and other netizens reacted with relief and humour, with others declaring that they were ready to stop watching Skeem Saam.

Source: Briefly News