DJ Tira called on his fans and fellow musicians to join the HONOR X9d Open Verse Challenge

Following the success of the previous competition, the DJ and producer promised something bigger and better, and invited budding artists to take advantage of the opportunity

Briefly News got the inside scoop on what entrants can look forward to, from the competition details to the exciting new song set for release

DJ Tira urged fellow artists to join the HONOR X9d Open Verse Challenge. Images: djtira

Source: Twitter

Music mogul DJ Tira is turning up the volume on South Africa’s talent search, officially calling on rising stars to step into the spotlight for the HONOR X9d Open Verse Challenge.

Building from the success of 2025's competition that saw Makoya Bearings team up with DJ Maphorisa, the challenge transformed into a movement that celebrated local artistry and creativity.

Last year's winner, Thapelo "Soul taker" Khoza, described his triumph as a dream come true that saw him not only meet and work with two of the musicians he looked up to, but he also walked away with R30,000 cash and an HONOR X9c AI smartphone.

In 2026, HONOR is promising a bigger creative collaboration and a platform for budding artists to showcase their lyrical prowess.

The star-studded line-up includes DJ Tira himself alongside Dlala Thukzin & Thukuthela featuring Naledi Aphiwe, Jazzworx, GL and Zeh McGeba.

The search is on for the next artist who can match the energy in the latest hit, a star who is ready to seize the moment and is prepared to step into the spotlight. Built with the modern creator in mind, the HONOR X9d is designed for those who move fast, live loud and create boldly.

In a conversation with CEO Fred Zhou, he revealed to Briefly News just how quickly the brand is taking over:

"HONOR is number two in the South African market. It has had a 66% increase growth."

This massive growth proves that more South Africans are choosing HONOR, making it the perfect partner for a trendsetter like DJ Tira, who has a deep connection with South Africa.

See DJ Tira's announcement below.

HONOR hosted a launch for the X9d ahead of the HONORX9dOpenVerseChallenge. Image: Sourced

Source: Original

HONOR is set to launch the HONOR X9d Open Verse Challenge. Image: Original

Source: Original

How to enter and key dates

The competition officially kicked off on 6 February 2026. To join, creators are urged to "enter with presence" by posting their best verses on TikTok, while keeping a close eye on Instagram for all the latest updates and highlight reels.

Below are the steps to enter the HONOR X9d Open Verse Challenge:

Follow HONOR’s official TikTok page: @honorza

Use the hashtag: #HONORX9dOpenVerseChallenge

Record your verse and bring your flavour

Post your verse and tag #HONORX9dOpenVerseChallenge

One winner and their verse will walk away with the R30,000 cash, a brand-new HONOR X9d smartphone, as well as an epic studio session with DJ Tira, Dlala Thukzin & Thukuthela alongside Naledi Aphiwe, Jazzworx, GL and Zeh McGeba. For now, the track is cooking and is sizzling hot.

The competition officially closes on Wednesday, 25 February, with the winner announcement set for Friday, 27 February.

