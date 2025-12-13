On Friday, 12 December 2025, DJ Tira confirmed that this year's New Year's Eve will be the last for a popular event

In a statement, DJ Tira also disclosed the way forward and why the New Year's Eve would be the last event

Social media users expressed disbelief, sadness, and shared predictions of another one of DJ Tira's events

Bathong! Days after the announcement that Cotton Fest had come to an end, DJ Tira released a statement on the future of the popular annual FACT Durban Rocks event.

The FACT Durban Rocks event has been a staple for South Africans for over a decade, and DJ Tira’s statement on Friday, 12 December 2025, put its future in jeopardy. The post was captioned:

“It is what is it 🙏🏾❤️”

DJ Tira announces end of FACT Durban Rocks event

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, DJ Tira announced that this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration will be the last one hosted by the current team, and that the FACT Durban Rocks brand would be put up for sale in January 2026.

Instead of this year’s FACT Durban Rocks event, traditionally running from 6 PM to 6 AM, it will start at 2 PM and end at 2 AM.

“This New Year's Eve will be the final event organised by the current partners. In January 2026, the FACT brand and its trademarks will be put up for sale. We have cherished every FACT event and especially value the lasting relationships we've built with our community; those who appreciated the late-night hours and the effort to ensure safe transportation home,” part of the statement reads.

While the statement did not disclose why DJ Tira and his associates were putting the FACT Durban Rocks brand up for sale, it explained how they reached that decision. The statement suggested that the issue was related to closing times, hence the new schedule.

“Since July, we have received many concerns about us closing early at midnight for NYE, and we understand those sentiments. We wanted to observe how the response would be regarding the New Year's Eve closing times from the city before determining our next steps,” the statement reads.

Read the full statement below:

SA reacts to FACT Durban Rocks coming to an end

In the comments section, social media users were stunned that DJ Tira and his partners were putting up the FACT Durban Rocks event for sale. While some suggested who should buy the trademark and brand, others predicted that another one of DJ Tira’s popular events would be sold.

Here are some of the comments:

reasonhd_ suggested:

“We must all buy it for @dlalathukzin.”

thabz_koena lamented:

“First cotton fest now fact Durban rocks 💔 next year siyohlala emakhaya (we will stay at home).”

sphesibiya_ shared:

“You’ve had the greatest run, and history was made 🙌🏾”

sindile_majola praised:

“Winners know when to stop😊 Indeed, the baton needs to be passed on to the next generation.”

yanda471 predicted:

“End of an Era. It's really been tough after COVID. It's unfortunate that the curtains are closing 😢. Durban will never be the same again💔. I foresee Durban July also following.”

Nota Baloyi makes controversial statements about Cotton Fest

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi made startling allegations about the ownership of Cotton Fest.

Mzansi was torn over Nota's sentiments, with many either agreeing or dismissing his views regarding who owns Cotton Fest.

