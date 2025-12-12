After months of speculation and questions, the Metro FM Music Awards will be returning to Durban from 2026

During the exclusive media launch, it was officially announced that the awards will take place on 25 April 2026

Durban's Mayor, Cyril Xaba, shared with Briefly News that the city was delighted to host the awards again after many years

The wait is finally over, as Metro FM officially announced the next city that'll host their awards for the next three years, and many netizens couldn't be more excited.

In just a few months, Metro FM will be painting eThekwini black as they have revealed that the awards are returning to Durban. On Thursday, 11 December 2025, an exclusive media launch was hosted to share the exciting news about the awards.

During the launch, the station announced that they will be adding two more genres to their categories, Lekompo and Maskandi, for the Metro FM Music Awards 2026, which have played a huge role in the music space.

METRO FM is bringing the event to Durban to highlight South African artists and showcase the country’s vibrant music scene. Guests can look forward to a lineup of top performers, unexpected guests, and the highly anticipated awards ceremony. The Motsepe Foundation will continue to sponsor the awards next year.

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also posted about this on his social media page, leaving many of his followers buzzing with excitement.

SABC Group Executive and the mayor speak on the awards

While the excitement builds up for another edition of the Metro FM Awards, the SABC Group Executive for Radio, Nada Wotshela, shared with Briefly News how excited they are to be returning to Durban and also the city welcoming them back after so many years.

She said:

"We're excited to celebrate South African music talent in eThekwini, a city known for its exceptional music and entertainment scene, as well as a rich cultural tapestry."

Durban's Mayor, Cyril Xaba, also beaming with joy, shared with the publication how they can't wait to host the awards for the next three years.

"Durban is thrilled to welcome the METRO FM Music Awards for the next three years, shining a spotlight on our vibrant creativity and culture and inviting the world to experience our city’s energy."

The call for entries is officially open! If your work was released between 28 February 2025 and 28 February 2026, you are invited to participate. Visit the METRO FM website to explore the guidelines and submit your entry.

