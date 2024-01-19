President of the Confederation of African Football Patrice Motsepe was confirmed as the new sponsor for the Metro FM Music Awards (MMA)

The news and gossip page MDNews shared the announcement on their Twitter page

The awards will take place on Saturday, 27 April 2024, at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga

Patrice Motsepe's foundation is the new sponsor for the Metro FM Music Awards. Image: @Oupabopape, @Lionel Hahn

The 18th annual Metro FM Music Awards (MMA) are back with a bang and will be hosted once again at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga and they have also bagged themselves a new sponsor.

Patrice Motsepe Foundation sponsors the MMA's this year

The national radio station Metro FM has finally confirmed the date and place where their awards will be hosted this year. The news and gossip page MDNews has shared the information on their X, formerly Twitter page recently.

The MMAs also got a sponsor for their awards this year which is the Patrice Motsepe Foundation, and the awards will take place on Saturday, 27 April 2024. The page wrote:

"The METRO FM Music Awards 2024 will take place on, April 27, 2024, in Mbombela, Mpumalanga. This year’s edition of the awards will be sponsored by the Motsepe Foundation."

Fans respond to the MMAs being hosted in Mpumalanga

@Kzn_Bhutiza tweeted:

"It's a pity that awards are not what they used to be, So is the music..."

@jawawa95 said:

"Ohh nice can't wait."

@sissaidso wrote:

"I'm gonna attend this."

@Bukiwe56897 responded:

"Even in 2025 Metro FM awards will still take place at Mpumalanga that will never be a surprise to us cause that Minister uyayi faka i'envelope."

@manv_sk wrote:

"Why same vanue again, can't we go somewhere else please."

@Mosky_Mothapo replied:

"Mbombela again? @METROFMSA what did people of Polokwane do to you guys @golimpopo you not marketing this province properly. Last time Metrofm.was here was during Hunter Heatwave years back, cmon."

@YemyemJr shared:

"Looking forward to it."

@AndrewMabe98384 mentioned:

"Money laundering at its best."

K.O congratulates AKA’s following SETE snub at Metro FM awards

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Metro FM Awards took place on May 6 at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga. Talented SA artists were honoured for their contributions to the music industry.

K.O was the most nominated artist and was snubbed in all seven categories for Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration Song, Best Hip Hop Artist, Best Male Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge, and Song of the Year.

