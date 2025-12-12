The highly anticipated Nkalakatha event that was set to take place in December 2025 has been postponed

The event was to honour the life of the late Kwaito legend Mandoza, who passed away in 2016

Nkalakatha Foundation PR team shared with Briefly News the reason behind their postponement of the event

The highly anticipated Nkalatha festival organisers have sadly announced that the event that was meant to take place this festive season has been postponed.

According to Sunday World, the festival that was meant to honour the life of the late Kwaito legend Mandoza, who passed away in September 2016, has been moved to 2026 due to unforeseen circumstances.

"The Nkalakatha Foundation regrets to inform the public that the highly anticipated Nkalakatha Event has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances until further notice," they wrote.

Although it wasn't confirmed when the event will take place, the PR team shared with Briefly News that the official date will be announced next year, and they apologised to the fans who were looking forward to honouring Mandoza at the festival.

They said:

"A new date will be announced in 2026, and we are dedicated to providing the exceptional experience our supporters and partners anticipate. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and thank our community for their ongoing patience and support."

The Nkalakatha Event has become a major cultural and entertainment highlight over the years. It brings together thousands of music fans, families, and communities to celebrate the late kwaito legend Mandoza and his classic hit, Nkalakatha.

The history of Nkalakatha

Nkalakatha is a well-known, award-winning Kwaito song that came out in 2000 as the title track of Mandoza's second album.

The song became a cultural phenomenon in post-apartheid South Africa, bringing people together across racial and language lines. In 2023, Nkalakatha was chosen as the theme song for the Rugby World Cup, playing as the Springboks celebrated their historic win.

Previously speaking about the honorary event, Mandoza's widow, Mpho Tshabalala, shared how this journey has been deeply personal for her and her children. She also mentioned how this festival was where the late star's legacy was going to meet a purpose and keep the fire burning within his fans.

"I now carry the torch; this is deeply personal. We are not just celebrating Mandoza, we are continuing his mission to inspire the next generation. The Nkalakatha Festival 2025 is where legacy meets purpose. Together, we will make sure his fire never fades," she said.

The Nkalakatha event will now take place in 2026. Image: @mphotshabalala3

Source: Instagram

