Mandoza’s widow, Mpho Tshabalala, is in the thick of organising the first-ever Nkalakatha Festival, in honour of the star's iconic hit

The reality TV star and entrepreneur shared the journey that inspired the concert, as well as her hopes for the event

Fans of the late Kwaito star have flooded social media with anticipation of the upcoming event

The late Kwaito star Mandoza’s wife spoke about the upcoming Nkalakatha Festival. Images: mphotshabalala3

The widow of late Kwaito pioneer Mduduzi "Mandoza" Tshabalala is planning a music festival to honour her late husband.

The Nkalakatha Festival, taking place on 20 December 2025, at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, will celebrate the late Kwaito star's legacy and the lives he touched.

Speaking about the event, Mpho Tshabalala, Mandoza's wife and mother of his children, said the journey has been "deeply personal."

"I now carry the torch; this is deeply personal. We are not just celebrating Mandoza, we are continuing his mission to inspire the next generation. The Nkalakatha Festival 2025 is where legacy meets purpose. Together, we will make sure his fire never fades."

Nkalakatha is an iconic, multi-award-winning Kwaito song released in 2000 as the title track of Mandoza's second studio album. It became a massive cultural phenomenon in post-apartheid South Africa, known for its ability to transcend racial and language barriers, uniting people across all backgrounds.

In 2023, Nkalakatha became the theme song of the Rugby World Cup, accompanying the Springboks' historic triumph.

The buildup to the event includes street activations, online engagements, and a collaboration for a limited edition collection with French sportswear Le Coq Sportif, which had formerly endorsed Mandoza as its brand ambassador.

Mandoza’s widow, Mpho Tshabalala, spoke about the planning behind the first Nkalakatha Festival and what it represents. Image: mphotshabalala3

The collection officially drops on 7 December, ahead of the anticipated event where music and culture collide, honouring music legends, rising stars, and the legacy of Mandoza.

"This December, we celebrate a legacy that refuses to fade — carried proudly by his family, his sons, and everyone who believes in the power of music to unite a nation."

Watch the planning of the Nkalakatha Festival below.

South Africans react to Nkalakatha Festival

The reaction to the news was incredibly positive as fans and industry peers looked forward to celebrating Mandoza's legacy. Read some of their comments below.

nhlanhlainreallife said:

"The legacy lives on!"

luhle_n.ndaba wrote:

"Fact is, Mandoza is the greatest musician of all time. Argue with me if you want to."

yamkelamacala argued:

The real king of Kwaito was supposed to be this grootman, not Arthur, Mandoza. He was the superstar of Kwaito."

tzelme was excited:

"Can't wait to buy the merchandise."

Online users are looking forward to the Nkalakatha Festival and praised Mandoza’s widow, Mpho Tshabalala, for putting it together. Image: mphotshabalala3

nolundi.dzanibe_nqolo was impressed:

"This is powerful and curated so beautifully."

rianaappelgryn posted:

"Never, ever, ever forgotten."

mabrie_zzy shared:

"This is beautiful. Forever #nkalakatha #Mandoza. Well done sis, @mphotshabalala3."

Ntozakhe99 admired:

"Aww, that's beautiful."

