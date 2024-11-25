The late Mandoza's wife, Mpho Tshabalala, recently shared why she will never get married again

The Kwaito star's wife shared that they will be celebrating their anniversary as a family in memory of Mandoza

Mpho also shared how she and the late Kwaito star got married back then when they were young

Mpho Tshabalala has vowed never to get married again. Image: mphotshabalala3

Source: Instagram

As their wedding anniversary approaches, Mandoza's widow, Mpho Tshabala, has unpacked how she and the late Kwaito star tied the knot when they were young.

Mpho Tshabalala vows never to remarry

It has been almost eight years since the talented and award-winning Kwaito star Mandoza passed on, and recently, his widow, Mpho Tshabalala, has shared how she will forever remember their wedding day and how they got married.

According to Daily Sun, Tshabalala shared how she still relives the day she married Mandoza and will forever remember him.

She said:

"I remember I was at the salon, and he came in and said to me: It's time to go and get married. I was so shocked because I didn’t know what he was talking about. It turns out the elders in our family thought a Christmas wedding would be perfect for us to become Mr and Mrs Tshabalala."

Mpho also shared that they married on 24 December 2003 and had a big wedding in May 2024. She also mentioned that she will never remarry as she is still very much in love with her late husband.

The reality TV star also said they will celebrate her anniversary in her new home to keep Mandoza's memory alive.

She said:

"A few weeks ago, the kids and I moved into our new home and all Mduduzi’s things are still there. I still keep them because I’ll never get married again. So, as we were looking at them, we decided to celebrate the anniversary."

Wiseman Mncube to play Mandoza

In a related story on Briefly News, Wiseman Mncube was announced for his casting as Mandoza in the biopic.

He received an overwhelming thumbs-up for his new role. He will be joined by former The Queen actress Lorraine Maropa, who will play his wife, Mpho Tshabalala.

Source: Briefly News