Mandoza's wife, Mpho Tshabalala, continues to celebrate her late husband's legacy

The late Kwaito star was recently awarded the SAMA29 Lifetime Achievement award, which Mpho received

Mpho shared that she had mixed emotions, but she was happy, although she would have wished that he could've be the one receiving the award

Mandoza’s Wife Mpho Tshabalala, felt honoured to receive an award on behalf of her late husband. image: @mphotshabalala3, @philmphela

After giving her husband's fans an amazing biopic of his life, Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza, Mpho Tshabalala continues celebrating Mandoza's life. Recently, Mpho received an award on behalf of the late Kwaito star.

Late Mandoza awarded the SAMA29 Lifetime Achievement Award

It's been over six years since the legendary Kwaito star Mduduzi 'Mandoza' Tshabalala sadly passed away, and his legacy still lives on. Recently, the late star was awarded the SAMA29 Lifetime Achievement award during the SAMA29 awards over the weekend.

The award was received by his wife, Mpho, who, according to TshisaLive, said:

"I have mixed emotions. We are definitely happy about the award and wish he was here to receive it and feel it, but God's plans were different.

"It has been an emotional and financial rollercoaster. As a husband and father from the beginning, he provided unwavering support to the children and me. The weight has been substantial due to his emotional and financial contribution.

“The responsibilities persist even amidst grief; there are bills to pay, the kids require education through high school and university, and navigating it all has been possible with a strong support network. Both my friends and family from both sides, as well as his friends, have played a crucial role. While their support has been invaluable, there remains a lingering yearning for his presence, especially during significant milestones like the boys completing matric and the children's first day at school."

She also mentioned that she had joined forces with Mr Price to launch unisex merchandise in December to honour Mandoza and their accomplishments this year.

Wiseman Mncube to play Mandoza

In a related story on Briefly News, Wiseman Mncube was announced for his casting as Mandoza in the biopic. He received an overwhelming thumbs-up for his new role.

He will be joined by former The Queen actress Lorraine Maropa, who will play his wife, Mpho Tshabalala.

