A video teasing Mandoza's biopic dubbed Nkalakatha: The Life Of Mandoza has been making rounds online

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the clip, and Mzansi flocked to his comments section

Peeps weren't impressed by the visuals and by how short the video was, claiming it didn't interest them

Mandoza's Biopic is not out yet people are already slamming the show.

Mandoza's biopic's teaser has been criticised. Image: @OOmkobus3

Taking to Twitter, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela dropped the teaser and announced the date Mzansi should expect to see it on BET.

"Teaser of @BET_Africa’s upcoming biopic of the late Kwaito legend Mandoza. “Inkalakatha” premieres August 16th 2023 at 21h00."

Mzansi unimpressed by Mandoza's biopic teaser

Although not much was shown in the 15-second clip, peeps had much to say. Many slammed the grainy visuals, and others said the short clip didn't interest them.

Despite the Biopic dubbed Nkalakatha: The Life Of Mandoza starring huge names like Shaka iLembe's Wiseman Mncube, it seems like most people aren't hyped to watch it.

@jojo03216 said:

"Ayi, already nje the quality is underwhelming. Wiseman is a great actor but I'm not sure if he'll be convincing as Mandoza."

@itsKhutsoR94 shared:

"I pray Wiseman will nail the Gauteng township Zulu. Most of the time he speaks the “yebo baba “ isiZulu."

@ThxbisoBhengu shared:

"What a dry teaser."

@lulushezi also said:

"It's so dark. I can't see a thing."

@NdinguLethiwe added:

"I'm very keen to see it. I hope I won't be disappointed."

Mandoza's biopic actors allegedly not paid

Mandoza's biopic has been in the news for the wrong reasons lately. According to The South African, the cast and crew were allegedly not paid since they started filming.

Apparently, there were delays with the payment, and the executive producer Vaughn Eaton apologised to the team. Eaton said the funders were the ones causing the payment delay.

“Unfortunately, the payment process is taking longer than anticipated. We have been in contact with our funders to expedite the payment process and expect resolve as soon as possible."

Mandoza’s wife Mpho Tshabalala breaks silence on reports of late star’s movie: “I don’t know anything”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mandoza's widow Mpho Tshabalala reacted to reports in the media that a movie about her late husband is in production.

According to City Press, Tshabalala poured cold water on the reports saying she was unaware of any movie about Mandoza's life and career.

