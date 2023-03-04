Late Kwaito star Mandoza's wife Mpho Tshabalala has broken her silence on the reports that a movie about the late star's life is in the works

Reacting to the claims, Mandoza's widow said there was no biopic or movie about her husband being produced

She however admitted that she is working on several projects and will make announcements in due course

Mandoza's widow Mpho Tshabalala has reacted to reports in the media that a movie about her late husband is in production.

Mandoza's widow Mpho Tshabalala on reports of movie in honour of the late Kwaito star

There was excitement in the social media streets following news that Mandoza's widow Mpho Tshabalala was working with BET to bring her legendary husband's life to television.

According to City Press, Tshabalala poured cold water on the reports saying she was unaware of any movie about Mandoza's life and career. She revealed that she has several projects in the pipeline but a film or biopic was not one of them. She said:

"I don’t know anything about a movie or biopic about him. I am not working with anyone on his movie at the moment. There are a number of projects I am working on which will be revealed in due course."

TimesLIVE reports that there was speculation that talented actor Wiseman Mcube was set to be cast in the biopic about the life of the late Kwaito star.

Who is Mandoza and when did he pass away

Born Mduduzi Tshabalala, Mandoza was a legendary Kwaito star. Known for hits like Nkalakatha, Indoda, 50/50 and Tsotsi Yase Zola. Mandoza passed away in September 2016 due to a brain tumour.

