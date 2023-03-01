SK Khoza has reportedly bid farewell to The Black Door after being with the telenovela for six months

The award-winning actor portrayed the role of Sabelo Cele, a man who had a saucy relationship with Mam Rebs

The former The Queen actor's exit was confirmed by e.tv in a statement, and SK would make his final appearance in the show on Thursday night

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

SK Khoza is leaving The Black Door. The award-winning actor joined the e.tv telenovela six months ago after exiting The Queen.

SK Khoza has exited ‘The Black Door’. Image: @skkhoza

Source: Instagram

The star, who portrays the character of Sabelo Cele, will appear for the last time in the show on Thursday, 2 March. ZAlebs reports that e.tv announced the news of his exit in a statement on Tuesday, 28 February.

SK Khoza's character in a fierce rivalry with Khaya

The publication reports that SK's character was in a fierce rivalry with Khaya since he arrived on the show. Sabelo also had a saucy relationship with Mam Rebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He reportedly got into a fight with both Khaya and Mam Rebs, and they ended up taking his life. It is not clear who killed Sabelo between Mam Reb and Khaya.

SK Khoza joined the show when he was trending for all the wrong reasons. The cast and crew of the telenovela welcomed him with warm hands when he was hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Videos of him going around clubs fighting with people, and acting strangely went viral on social media. Many even thought his baby mama, Gogo Maweni, had bewitched the talented actor.

Unathi Nkayi blames Somizi for the friendship breakdown

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Unathi Nkayi finally opened up about the reasons she ended her friendship with Somizi Mhlongo. The two stars used to be tight before Unathi divorced Thomas Msengana.

The former Kaya 959 presenter spoke to the veteran broadcaster, Gareth Cliff, about her fallout with Somizi. At the time, Unathi, Gareth, and Somizi used to judge Idols SA.

During the interview on Gareth's podcast #UnCancelled, Unathi Nkayi shared that Somizi did not support her when she ended her relationship with Thomas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News