Brenda Fassie's son Bongani Fassie and his girlfriend Buhle Sangweni are reportedly back together after GBV accusations

Bongani and Buhle charted social media trends when she accused him of hitting her and vandalising her home

The couple who have been together for a few years have reportedly reconciled and blamed their fallout on a spiritual attack

Bongani Fassie and his baby mama Buhle Sangweni have reportedly reconciled after making headlines following GBV accusations.

Bongani Fassie and his girlfriend Buhle Sangweni have reconciled after their nasty fight. Image: @buhlewhitney and @bonganifassie

Source: Instagram

The couple reportedly had a fallout and a heated argument resulted in Bongani allegedly beating Buhle to a pulp and vandalising her home.

Bongani Fassie and Buhle Sangweni allegedly reconcile after fight

According to ZAlebs, the controversial couple patched things up and are now back together. Buhle told the media that they are now back together and the altercation they had was a result of a "spiritual attack."

Bongani's baby mama said she loves him and wants to start focusing on the good energies only. She admitted that she also hit him but that will be a thing of the past. She said:

"I love him. We both hit each other. We want to focus on the good energies. God said it’s okay. It’s a spiritual attack. Me and Bongani are okay."

Bongani Fassie's baby mama claims he beat her up

The couple had the streets buzzing when Buhle told popular gossip page Maphephandaba that her boyfriend of more than 15 years had abused her. She shared pictures and videos of her bruised body and her vandalised home.

Bongani responded by reporting the matter to the police and accused Buhle of defamation of character. The blog said:

"The nasty fight has now involved the police, their dirty laundry now in the public interest, with Sangweni who’s ready to dish out more on your favourite gossip page."

