Zamani Mbatha is the talk of the town after his girlfriend Snikiwe Mhlongo caught him in bed with another woman

Snikiwe Mhlongo heavily blasted The Black Door actor and even shared videos and pictures on social media

Another video of the actor seemingly asking for forgiveness from the influencer has caused a stir online

Zamani Mbatha found himself trending on social media after his girlfriend Snikiwe Mhlongo exposed him for cheating.

A video of Zamani Mbatha seemingly apologising for cheating on Snikiwe Mhlongo has gone viral. Image: @zamani_mbatha and @snimhlongo

Source: Instagram

Pictures and videos circulating on social media show a half-dressed Zamani Mbatha and an unidentified lady sleeping in his bed.

Zamani Mbatha seemingly apologises after being caught cheating

Zamani Mbatha's cheating scandal had Mzansi peeps dishing their mixed reactions, Some said Snikiwe shouldn't have posted the proof online because their relationship was private for the past few years.

Popular gossip blog Maphephandaba shared a video of the actor having a heart-to-heart chat with Snikiwe Mhlongo. Peeps agreed that Zamani seemed to be apologising to his girlfriend for humiliating her like that.

Zamani Mbatha's fans weigh in on cheating scandal and alleged apology

Zamani Mbatha's cheating scandal has left Mzansi social media users divided. Some have responded to the video saying Snikiwe should not give him a second chance because he will cheat on her again.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Zamani broke the heart … now he’s negotiating a love back so he can break the entire nervous system ."

@Maduma_N said:

"people under this tweet angry like they’ve never cheated some of them are cheating as we speak but out here acting holy."

Zamani Mbatha: Kamo Mphela reacts to being accused of sleeping with the actor, “That was two years ago”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kamo Mphela caught strays after Zamani Mbatha's cheating ways were exposed by his girlfriend, Snikiwe Mhlongo. The Amapiano star, however, defended herself.

According to ZAlebs, right after Snikiwe shared photos of Zamani in bed with another woman, Kamo's two-year-old suspicious Instagram live with Zamani had people convinced the two had an affair.

@Njabs_msfts tweeted the Insta live screen recording, which went viral with over 1.9 million views and over 3,000 likes. In the comments, people said they were convinced Kamo was one of the women Zamani cheated with within his six-year relationship with Snikiwe.

