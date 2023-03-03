Twitter men took to their timelines to stand in solidarity with Zamani Mbatha after his girlfriend, Snikiwe Mhlongo, caught him in bed with another woman

Male netizens said this is a trying time for The Black Door actor, and they will keep him in their prayers

Shortly after topping Twitter trends with people slamming him, Zamani took to his socials and continued as if nothing happened

Social media men have come to Zamani Mbatha's defence after his girlfriend of six years, Snikiwe Mhlongo, exposed his cheating ways online.

Zamani Mbatha received support from South African men after his Snikiwe Mhlongo exposed his cheating ways. Image: @zamani_mbatha

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that Snikiwe caught Zamani in bed with his alleged side chick and took pics, which have been going around social media. However, the actor was unbothered as he continued to gallivant social media streets even after he trended for the wrong reasons.

Twitter men defend Zamani Mbatha after Snikiwe Mhlongo aired their dirty laundry

Shortly after Zamani went viral, a few men gathered on social media, saying they stood with The Black Door actor. @Bibo_George shared a tweet saying:

"Prayers up to Zamani in these difficult times, God always win. Keep your head up my G, we believe you ❤️"

Other men in the comments sent love and light to Zamani, who's currently being dragged on social media, saying:

@Netshiavha4 said:

"Man, I feel for him. I never laugh at another man when he is down. I wish him a speedy recovery from this issue. It is hard to be a man "

@universalsolj shared:

"It's really sad what he's going through but he will definitely overcome this "

@uShanks_uDon replied:

"Protect Zamani by any means necessary "

@Ndukuda124x commented:

"I'm sure bekuyi mistake, stay strong King "

@Vino_zn also shared:

"May he stay strong in these difficult times "

@solethunguza_ added:

"We love Zamani, man! He must keep his head up and win as always. Brotherly love all the way!"

