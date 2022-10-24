Connie Ferguson has become the latest Soth African celebrity to join the famous Cuff It challenge

The Queen star had millions of fans beaming with pride when she nailed the viral dance challenge

Other stars who have tried the trend are Doctor Musa Mthobeni and his beautiful wife, Liesl

It seems like famous South African actress and fitness enthusiast Connie Ferguson lives by the mantra, work hard and play hard.

Connie Ferguson wowed her followers when she tried the viral 'Cuff It' challenge. Image: @connie_ferguson.

Source: Instagram

The actress recently impressed peeps when she joined the international Cuff It challenge.

According to The Citizen, the challenge, which has become a global trend, was created by two female TikTok creators, Maycee (@maycsteele) and Kaitlyn (@ogpartyhardy26), who posted a video pregaming and dancing along to Beyoncé Knowles' song in August.

Connie Ferguson had netizens suggesting that the challenge should officially end after nailing the moves. Reacting to a clip shared on the veteran actress's TikTok, peeps said they were taken aback by the star's unmatched dance moves.

@SylviaDY said:

"Love you Mrs Ferguson Thanks for being the first person to light up my screen this morning. God bless you."

@Lamby added:

"The Tswana in her wanted to come out in the first steps forward."

@monza2.8 commented:

"Slender never get tired unless the owner is careless."

@Christinachristerrr wrote:

"when I grow up I want to be like Connie Ferguson ."

@Andrea Dolf added:

"Can you do the temple boys challenge, please?"

@simonhans501gmail.com said:

"she looks beautiful in every sense."

@V, power noted:

"then others still believe that Money is evil."

Source: Briefly News