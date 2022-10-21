Dumisani Dlamini and his world-renowned daughter, Doja Cat, have had a strained relationship since she became an award-winning professional recording artist

Dumisani, who toured the US with Sarafina when he met Doja's mom, moved back to South Africa when the rapper was just a toddler

The Isibaya actor was called out by scores of South Africans and they accused him of being a deadbeat father when he congratulated the superstar for winning a Grammy

Dumisani Dlamini and his world-renowned daughter Doja Cat have never had a good relationship. The South African actor and the US rapper hogged headlines when Doja started making a name for herself around 2020.

Dumisani and Doja have never really spent some quality time together since she was born in Los Angeles, US 27 years ago. The 58-year-old thespian met Doja's mom, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, when he was in America.

The actor was touring the country with the cast of Sarafina, a South African musical directed by Mbongeni Ngema. The actor and Deborah welcomed their famous daughter on 21 October when they were still in a relationship.

Dumisani Dlamini moves back to South Africa

According to newsunzip, the former Isibaya actor, Dumisani Dlamini, left Doja and moved back to South Africa when she was a toddler. They've reportedly never saw each other since then. The star left America to apparently look for better acting opportunities in his home country.

He has appeared on different TV shows such as Drum, Yizo Yizo, eHostela and The Seven of Daran: The Battle of Pareo Rock since leaving Doja in America.

Dumisani Dlamini called out for congratulating Doja Cat

When Doja Cat bagged a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Goup Performance alongside SZA, Dumisani took to his timeline and congratulated his estranged daughter. South African social media users called him out for trying to steal her shine.

Sunday World reports that in the now-deleted post, Dumisani thanked everyone who supported "my child Zandile". Doja Cat's real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini. The tweet rubbed many people up the wrong way. They accused him of being a deadbeat dad.

