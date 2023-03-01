Former Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi blamed Somizi Mhlongo for the breakdown of their friendship in a trending clip

The former Kaya 959 presenter accused her former friend and co-judge of taking sides and making nasty comments when she divorced her baby daddy Thomas Msengana

Unathi was the first guest on Gareth Cliff's podcast #unCancelled, which is about celebs who have been victims of mainstream media attacks

Unathi Nkayi has finally opened up about why she ended her friendship with Somizi Mhlongo. The two stars used to be tight before Unathi divorced Thomas Msengana.

Unathi Nkayi blamed Somizi Mhlongo for their friendship breakdown. Image: @unathi.co, @somizi

Source: Instagram

The former Kaya 959 presenter spoke to veteran broadcaster Gareth Cliff about her sour relationship with Somizi. Unathi, Gareth and Somizi were judges on Idols SA simultaneously.

During the interview on Gareth's podcast #UnCancelled, Unathi Nkayi shared that Somizi did not support her when she ended her relationship with Thomas. ZAlebs reports that Unathi accused Somizi of taking sides. He allegedly sided with Thomas.

Unathi Nkayi becomes 1st guest on unCancelled

Unathi was the first guest on unCancelled. The podcast is about in-depth conversations with people who have been victims of mainstream media attacks. In the clip of the new show posted on Twitter, the singer claimed her former friend would comment negatively about her divorce live on Idols SA.

Musa Mseleku threatens to sue Queen Lolly

In other celeb news, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku's lawyers reportedly issued a "cease and desist" letter to Queen Lolly following her remarks.

Musa and his son Mpumelelo trended after Queen Lolly alleged she shared the same bed with one of the men from the famous family. In a clip seen by Briefly News, the musician, real name Nomfundo Shezi, referred to Musa as her "father-in-law" and claimed she's his son's bae.

The Mselekus' lawyers said their offices addressed a cease and desist letter to Nomfundo Shezi and controversial YouTuber Musa Khawula to remove the "defamatory and illegal" social media posts about their clients.

The legal team said should Queen Lolly and Khawula persist with their "defamatory and illegal conduct", Musa and Mpumelelo would have no choice but to take the matter to court.

Source: Briefly News