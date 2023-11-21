Ntando Duma's twin, Thando, is flourishing away from her sister's light with her DJing career

She joined DJ Zinjle's DJing academy and is readily establishing herself as Lady Amar

She now plans to release an album with various popular vocalists in an EP titled God's Delay is not His Denial

Lady Amar gets candid about the upcoming 'EP God's Delay is not His Denial'. Image: @handsomeofficialstudios_ig, , @blackcrateg

Source: Instagram

A-Lister Ntando Duma's celebrity twin sister, Thando Duma, professionally known as Lady Amar, has found her calling in the entertainment industry.

The Hamba Juba with Murumba Pitch and Cici hitmaker is dropping her EP on Friday, a spiritual music project that cements her place in the music industry.

Ntando Duma to release God's Delay is not His Denial on Friday

The DJing beauty is also an entrepreneur like her sister, who has announced her project that will feature various newcomers in the Amapiano industry, like Nkosazana Daughter. She told ZiMoja about the spiritual meaning behind the EP:

"I chose these artists based on their unique talents and their ability to complement the theme of the EP... Exploring the intersection of faith, patience, and the divine timing of life."

Lady Amar on the challenges of being a female DJ

She shared how she broke into the industry and the road to becoming one of the most celebrated female DJs in the country and continent after joining DJ Zinhle's DJing school, FUSE Academy:

"As a female DJ, I've faced challenges such as gender stereotypes and unequal opportunities, however, I've overcome these by focusing on my craft and letting my talent speak for itself.

"I played a significant role in the creative process, from conceptualising the themes to collaborating with the featured artists."

She added that she draws inspiration from her sister, DJ Zinhle and international Amapiano star, Uncle Waffles.

Source: Briefly News