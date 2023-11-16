The powerhouse of South African media, Bonang Matheba, has been linked to an alleged drama with another talent

Rumours say she has beef with the face of BET, Nomalanga Shozi, so bad that she snubbed her a hosting gig

According to reports, she did not want the TV presenter at her Steve Madden gig and she offered to have her cancelled

Bonang Matheba is accused of having beef with upcoming star, Nomalanga shozi. Images: @realnomalanga, @bonang_m, @_anteye

Source: Instagram

The Queen of South African broadcasting, Bonang Matheba, has had her image tainted by rumours that she is beefing with the beautiful BET presenter, Nomalanga Shozi.

Bonang Matheba and Nomalanga Shozi were allegedly hired by Steve Madden for South Africa activation

Bonang, who recently penned an impressive deal with the American shoemaker to design and launch her Summer Steve Madden collection hosted a series of activation parties in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

According to ZiMoja, an insider says Shozi was paid in advance by the shoe company to host the parties, and the Queen Bee was not happy.

Bonang Matheba allegedly refuses to work with Nomalanga on the Steve Madden activation

A source of the publication claims that the LeBonza even offered to pay for her back the booking fee from her own pocket:

"She said she does not want that girl there. Nomalanga is coming in strong as a TV host... The deal was done, but when Bonang saw her name on the list, she refused," the source said.

Zanele Potelwa hosts Steve Madden x Bonang Matheba launch

Posting the event on her Instagram, TV presenter Zanele Potelwa hosted the event and posted it on her social media saying in part:

"What a dream! I’m forever grateful to @bonang_m and @stevemaddensa @stevemadden What a BEAUTIFUL event and a STUNNING collection.

Check out her post below:

