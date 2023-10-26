Media personality Bonang Matheba has officially announced her new collection with Steven Madden

The star posted a reel on her Instagram timeline showcasing the new apparel of the collection

Queen B also shared that the collection will be made available in stores nationwide on Wednesday, 1 November 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Media Personality Bonang Matheba announced her new collection with Steve Madden. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Queen B keeps on giving. The media personality recently announced the launch of her new summer collection with one of the top fashion brands, Steve Madden.

Bonang Matheba reveals her new Steve Madden collection

Bonang sure knows how to stay on top of the trending lists without fail. Early this year, the reality TV star teased her followers about her doing yet another collection with Steve Madden following the success of the 'Bonang Matheba x Steve Madden Holiday Collection' 2022.

Recently, the star took to her Instagram to officially announce that her second collection with Steve Madden is ready and will be hitting stores nationwide on Wednesday, 1 November 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

In the reel she posted, Bonang is seen showcasing some of the apparel and what her followers should expect from the newly launched collection. She wrote:

"Introducing the new Bonang Matheba x Steve Madden designed Collection. Now available online for pre-order. In-store from November 9th 2023. @stevemaddensa #SMBMCollection #Bonang #SteveMadden."

Fans salute Bonang Matheba

Shortly after the star posted on Instagram, the B-Force flooded her comment section with complimentary and heartfelt messages:

mamello_dimo_ said:

"You are my inspiration, may God continue to bless you."

cyan.boujee24 wrote:

"What an inspiring woman!"

yorhannemmanuel said:

"We did that, B. So Good!"

lulocafe replied:

"Ah wa bona wena! this is majestic!"

rochelle__meyer said:

"Left no crumbs."

musandamatumba responded:

"You outdid yourself right here, you served, ate and delivered."

brian_nzilane said:

"So satisfying to watch. Quality production."

Bonang Matheba stuns in all-black outfit

In other entertainment news, Briefly News wrote that media personality Bonang Matheba is the queen she thinks she is.

Queen B turned heads as she shared stunning pictures of her recent look on her page. Bonang Matheba has been booked and is busy securing the bag.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News