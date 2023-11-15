Media personality Minnie Dlamini has opened up about her banter relationship with her ex Itumeleng Khune

The star trended on Tuesday for throwing shade at the Kaizer Chiefs goalie on her new show Curated by Tanqueray

She said her joke was scripted by the show and had nothing to do with her and Khune's failed relationship

Minnie Dlamini has opened up about her relationship with her ex, Itumeleng Khune. Images: @itukhune32, @minniedlamini/Instagram, @naledithuls_/Twitter

Minnie Dlamini has finally succumbed to the pressure of being dragged the whole day on Tuesday after throwing shade at her ex-boyfriend, Itumeleng Khune.

Minnie Dlamini says she and Khune are cool, and the joke was scripted

The media personality opened up and told ZiMoja that she and the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper were in a good space and were not beefing at all. She added that the joke she said on her show Curated by Tanqueray was part of her script:

"People must not take things seriously, it was all a joke- there is no bad blood between him and me. I have a comedian who writes my opening monologue for the show.

"They make fun of me mostly and what's going on in society. It's all in the name of fun and entertainment. No malice at all."

Check out the video of the joke that got Minnie into trouble shared by Twitter user :

Itumeleng Khune and Minnie Dlamini's lost love

The pair started dating from 2011 to 2014 and were considered one of the "it" couples of the time. It was rumoured that they were engaged, but Minnie has always shut down those rumours.

Khune then remarried his baby mama, Sphelele Makhunga, in a beautiful traditional wedding last year. She has also responded to netizens comparing Minnie to her with an elegant Instagram post with a cryptic caption throwing shade at Miss Dlamini.

